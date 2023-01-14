A wave of lawsuits are coming to court – The Hollywood Reporter





As Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing looms and Danny Masterson heads for a new trial, a new phase of #Metoo-era litigation is underway in New York over the Adult Survivors Act. State – and a case involving former President Donald Trump is one of the first to test its limits.

The ASA was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on May 24 and effectively suspends time constraints on claims involving sexual offenses for a one-year period that began November 24. The ASA lookback window is similar to the Child Victims of the State Act, which was first signed into law on February 14, 2019 and has resulted in more than 10,000 lawsuits.

Gibson Dunn’s trial attorney, Brian Ascher, notes that the courts “tend to have a lot of it up front and then a lot at the end of the period.”

That’s what happened just before the New Year in California, when a host of cases were filed before the end of a three-year look-back window that allowed survivors of sexual assaults to children to pursue their attackers, including one of the now septuagenarian stars of Romeo and Juliet. , who claim director Franco Zeffirelli tricked them into filming a nude scene as a teenager in the late 1960s.

Ascher says an influx could create a logistical headache. “The New York State court system is still working through the backlog of cases that have been delayed during the pandemic,” he says. “So I’m sure that will stress the courts a bit more.”

As claims mount in this next round of litigation, there’s one key difference to keep in mind: The ASA also includes a provision that allows claims against employers if the incident involved the venue. of work.

“What is unique about the ASA, and how it will be different from the CVA, is that there will be a lot of cases against employers who will be liable for managers and senior executives engage in this kind of behavior,” says Douglas Wigdor, a Manhattan-based labor litigator who has several clients who have filed complaints under the law.

An employer’s liability in these cases will largely center on the nature of the employment relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrator and whether relevant company policies and procedures were followed at the time.

“Dealing with trauma resulting from sexual abuse can take years, even decades,” says Jonathan Schulman, employment lawyer, Slater Slater & Schulman. “Many women who may not have wanted to confront and deal with their trauma may now have found the courage to do so. And seeing other women pursue claims under the ASA lookback window will only strengthen their resolve. As such, employers should be aware that they can be held liable for abuses that occurred years and decades ago, even if they took subsequent steps to address the issue.

The ASA applies to “the intentional or negligent acts or omissions of a person for physical, psychological or other injury or condition suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute a sexual offence”. According to the state criminal code, in addition to crimes like rape and aggravated sexual assault, a sexual offense includes forcible touching. In 2019, New York extended the statute of limitations to 20 years for adults bringing civil lawsuits stemming from certain sexual offenses, but it was not retroactive and only applied to cases filed on or after September 16, 2019. . The ASA was designed to meet these earlier demands.

According to the legislative summary of the bill, this was necessary because “[t]Those who have been denied justice due to New York’s once insufficient statute of limitations should have the ability to seek civil relief against their abuser or their abuser’s enablers in court.

Regina E. Faul, president of the employment and labor group at Phillips Nizer, highlighted the potential liability of facilitators. “Claims can be brought against ‘any party’ for injuries resulting from the abuse, including individual abusers and institutions,” she says. “In other words, any entity that enabled the abuse by what it did or did not do.”

When the bill passed in May, one of its sponsors, New York Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal, called it “a watershed moment for survivors of sexual assault.” She added: “When the ASA finally becomes law, the doors of justice will be thrown wide open and countless survivors will have the opportunity to seek justice by filing a lawsuit against their abusers and the institutions that housed them in court. civil. ”

In a November 14 statement, less than two weeks before the law takes effect, Senate Judiciary Committee co-sponsor Brad Hoylman said, “Survivors of horrific trauma deserve our support whenever they decide they are ready to seek justice. I am proud to support these survivors in their quest for justice that has long been denied them.

Nine minutes after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, moments after the retrospective window opened, writer E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for an alleged rape in the mid-1990s. She is in litigation with the former president since 2019, but only for defamation after he called her a liar when she presented the charge before her book was released, because the statute of limitations in her case had expired. The ASA gave her the opportunity to file a sexual assault complaint.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday denied Trump’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed, marking the first ruling on a motion in a high-profile case. Trump’s attorneys had argued that the ASA violated the Due Process Clause of the New York State Constitution, which experts say will be a common defense.

“[T]he New York Court of Appeals recently clarified that the test for determining whether a law of reenactment of a claim complies with the New York Due Process Clause is simply whether the law of reenactment is ” a reasonable measure to remedy an injustice,” Kaplan wrote in a Jan. 13 notice. “The answer is obvious.”

Trump argued lawmakers hadn’t sufficiently articulated the injustice the ASA was trying to correct, but Kaplan isn’t buying it. In fact, he called the argument “absurd”.

“There is not a single word in the New York Due Process Clause to support this suggestion,” Kaplan writes. “Furthermore, the historical context, literally every clue of legislative intent we have, and the precise words of the statute accompanying the words of the CVA undeniably demonstrate the precise injustice that prompted the legislature to act. In any event, under New York law, it is not for the courts to second-guess the legislature as to the existence of a gross injustice in determining the constitutionality of a law of reconstitution.

As of Jan. 3, at least 23 complaints have been filed under the ASA in New York state courts, according to data from the state’s Unified Court System’s Technology and Judicial Research Division. from New York. These numbers only reflect cases that were filed electronically and do not include petitions that were filed on paper at the county clerk’s office. (Similar data for federal courts does not appear to be readily available.)

Other high-profile lawsuits have been filed against Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal, Carsey-Werner and Kaufman Astoria in connection with allegations dating back to The Cosby Show; Atlantic Records and the Estate of Ahmet Ertegun; director James Toback and the Harvard Club of New York; and former New York State Attorney General’s Chief of Staff Letitia James, Ibrahim Khan, James as an individual and the AG’s office.

Theoretically, this creates an opportunity for many of the women who have come forward during the #MeToo movement with allegations of work-related harassment and assault. NBC, Fox News and CBS, to name a few, were among the media monoliths that employed powerful men accused of various levels of sexual misconduct. Of course, many of these claims have been settled.

“The ASA does not revive claims that have been settled or discharged, however, it specifically covers claims that were previously dismissed on statute of limitations,” Faul says. “Employers may wish to review past complaints or claims of sexual offenses to assess the extent of possible exposure to potential claims that may be brought under the ASA. Employers may also consider retaining and collecting documents that may be relevant to such potential claims.

Ascher does not expect the law to disproportionately affect media companies, even though these cases tend to make headlines. “I would expect you to see claims under this law against a lot of different companies,” he says.

Entertainment litigator Andrew Brettler, who has represented several high-profile clients in harassment and abuse allegations, says he expects a “significant increase in litigation volume”, possibly be even more than the CVA. He also anticipates challenges similar to the one asserted by Trump, especially in cases that are decades old.

“Statutes of limitation exist for a reason: Over time, memories fade, documents get lost or thrown away, and witnesses die, making it difficult to defend such claims,” ​​Brettler says. “For this reason, among others, I expect there will be constitutional challenges to the law based on the due process clauses in the United States and New York constitutions.”

He continues: “While the CVA’s constitutional challenges have been largely unsuccessful, ASA supporters will have to overcome the additional fact that this law targets adults who could or should have enjoyed the abuse they suffered and would have presumably had the conscience to file timely claims against their alleged perpetrators.

Widgor agrees there will likely be due process complaints, but says the time frame doesn’t just impact the defendants. “It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “Ultimately, the plaintiff has the burden of proof.”

Trump’s challenge won’t be his last, and he’ll likely file an appeal, but Kaplan’s view is clear: “The fact that adult victims of sexual abuse are legally and in some ways practically able to sue civil rights against their abusers from the moment the abuse occurs [is] constitutionally irrelevant. The elected branches of the New York State government have determined that many of these victims are unable to do so, sometimes for long periods of time. They are prevented from doing so by the suppression of awful memories or deterred by fear and a “culture of silence”.

One thing people shouldn’t be afraid of is getting fired for complaining. “People are still protected by anti-retaliation law,” Wigdor said. “If they come forward, people should know they are safe in that their current employer could not retaliate against them for bringing a matter like this.”

