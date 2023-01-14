Jokowi receives Tempe UMKM tokens, called Heaven’s Blessings





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi accept and try tempeh chips author export quality micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) Indonesia. Her name “Kahla” means Heaven’s Blessing. Read also : President Jokowi describes commodity prices in the market as stable, except for rice Based on information from the presidential secretariat press office monitored in Jakarta, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the temple chips were received by the president after watching the relay matches of the men’s and women’s teams in the championship competition Indonesian Student Athletics (SAC) at Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta last Friday. At that time, a woman was seen approaching President Jokowi’s car which was about to leave the stadium. Initially, the woman known as Vivi only wanted to shake hands and take selfies with the President, but she tried to offer a number of products which were later accepted by President Jokowi. Vivi is an MSME product owner from Sukabumi Regency who handed over their tempeh chip product to the president. “I have great respect for you. Thank God you are very grateful to receive my product,said Vivi. Read also : Because Tempe is famous overseas The temple chip product that Vivi sells has the brand name “Kahla” which stands for Berkah Langit. Vivi admitted that she chose this name in hopes that the business she was building would gain God’s blessings.in order to be able to help the surrounding community. According to Vivi, the marketing of their products is not only done in the domestic market, but also in the global market. He said his business has caught the eye of South Korean buyers. “Currently we are negotiating with them (buyers from South Korea). They have also requested products with chili sauce, there is chili sauce. They are very interested in having this tempé available in their country. “, he added. On this occasion, Vivi also expressed her gratitude as her business is now beginning to return to normal after the government revoked the PPKM policy. In addition, Vivi is also grateful for a number of other policies put in place by the government in favor of MSMEs. Vivi also hopes that MSME actors will not give up running their businesses. “Never give up because I’m not giving up either so I can stay here now,” he said. INCLUDED BETWEEN Read also : 13 tons of Tempe exported to Japan Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here

