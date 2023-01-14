Politics
Boris Johnson may be building his war chest, but he’s not building bridges | Boris Johnson
It proved fortunate for Boris Johnson that his government chose last year to scrap plans to cap the amount MPs could earn from second jobs outside parliament.
Nine months later, the former prime minister has enjoyed over £2.5million in income from speeches, hospitality, free accommodation, gifts and donations to his new company, The Office of Boris Johnson .
His run in just over four months means he tops the MP rankings in terms of donations and money from work unrelated to his work in the House of Commons last year.
Speculation is rife that Johnson will use the cash flowing into his office to launch a political comeback that is categorically denied by his allies, especially with Rishi Sunak who hasn’t made much headway in the polls.
It only escalated after it emerged this week that his office had taken 1 million from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based crypto and aviation fuel investor, who previously donated 6 million to the Brexit party, now known as Reform UK.
Why would Boris need a million donation if he wasn’t planning a political comeback? asks Labors Diane Abbott. His allies say his company does not undertake any commercial work and the money will be used to fund his work in public life.
But the truth is that if Johnson is to return to frontline politics, some of the largesse he has enjoyed in recent months could prove a hindrance.
Sunak entered No 10 promising an ethical overhaul after the Owen Paterson scandal linked to the former MP’s second job, public anger over Partygate and fury over Johnson initially using a Tory donor to fund the overhaul of apartment no. 11.
If he was serious about his comeback, Johnson might have tried to show that he had learned from past mistakes and taken extreme care to avoid controversy over the sources of his funding.
However, his lifestyle continues to be subsidized by a wealthy Tory donor, Lord Bamford and his wife giving him access to a 20m townhouse in London and a cottage in the Cotswolds.
He also took over 250,000 for a speech at a Singapore conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, funded by a little-known Hong Kong-based startup called ParallelChain Lab.
As for Harborne, little is known about the tech investor, whose name appears in the Panama Papers as an intermediary for companies linked to offshore accounts, and who also goes by the Thai name Chakrit Sakunkrit.
But he is believed to have backed a leading cryptocurrency and crypto exchange, as well as ownership of AML Global, an aviation fuel company. His funding of Nigel Farages’ Brexit Party also puts him firmly on the pro-Brexit hard right of the Conservative Party.
A Brexit betrayal narrative is Johnson’s most likely source of backing in the Conservative Party for a comeback, especially if Sunak strikes a Northern Ireland Protocol deal that angers the group’s wing of party’s European research.
Such an argument has already been made by one of his former supporters, Peter Cruddas, who told The Observer last month that the Tories were threatened by a right-wing insurgency after a leftward drift under Sunak.
But it’s still unclear if Johnson is the person at the front of that campaign. Many Tory MPs fear he will continue to plague the party with even more financial or ethical controversies. He also has the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he misled the Commons over Partygate, and the Covid inquiry into governments’ handling of the pandemic.
He may have had the necessary 100 MPs, less than a third of the parliamentary party, to have nominally fought Rishi Sunak for the leadership in the fall, but he did not have enough support to govern effectively. His activities since leaving No 10 have probably failed to convince doubters that he has changed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/14/boris-johnson-may-be-building-his-war-chest-but-he-isnt-building-bridges
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson may be building his war chest, but he’s not building bridges | Boris Johnson
- Angelina Jolie channels retro fashion in a chic black cape
- Google Stadia released one final game before shutting down on January 18th
- Meet the ASWA’s top 12 Alabama HS football players for the 2022 season
- Private sector must leverage synergies to go global: PM Modi
- UK weather: Snowfall warning issued as cold wave warnings in effect across the UK, but more flooding may come first | british news
- McCarthy says he will consider reversing Trump’s impeachment
- Highlights of Milan Men’s Fashion Week-Xinhua
- Imran urges all voters to stand in Karachi and Hyderabad elections
- The Flash actor Ezra Miller is fine, probation after Vermont burglary
- Authentic and brilliant, The Test 2 is the cricket documentary we’ve all been missing
- Jokowi receives Tempe UMKM tokens, called Heaven’s Blessings