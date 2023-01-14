Boris Johnson may be building his war chest, but he’s not building bridges | Boris Johnson

It proved fortunate for Boris Johnson that his government chose last year to scrap plans to cap the amount MPs could earn from second jobs outside parliament.

Nine months later, the former prime minister has enjoyed over £2.5million in income from speeches, hospitality, free accommodation, gifts and donations to his new company, The Office of Boris Johnson .

His run in just over four months means he tops the MP rankings in terms of donations and money from work unrelated to his work in the House of Commons last year.

Speculation is rife that Johnson will use the cash flowing into his office to launch a political comeback that is categorically denied by his allies, especially with Rishi Sunak who hasn’t made much headway in the polls.

It only escalated after it emerged this week that his office had taken 1 million from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based crypto and aviation fuel investor, who previously donated 6 million to the Brexit party, now known as Reform UK.

Why would Boris need a million donation if he wasn’t planning a political comeback? asks Labors Diane Abbott. His allies say his company does not undertake any commercial work and the money will be used to fund his work in public life.

But the truth is that if Johnson is to return to frontline politics, some of the largesse he has enjoyed in recent months could prove a hindrance.

Sunak entered No 10 promising an ethical overhaul after the Owen Paterson scandal linked to the former MP’s second job, public anger over Partygate and fury over Johnson initially using a Tory donor to fund the overhaul of apartment no. 11.

If he was serious about his comeback, Johnson might have tried to show that he had learned from past mistakes and taken extreme care to avoid controversy over the sources of his funding.

However, his lifestyle continues to be subsidized by a wealthy Tory donor, Lord Bamford and his wife giving him access to a 20m townhouse in London and a cottage in the Cotswolds.

He also took over 250,000 for a speech at a Singapore conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, funded by a little-known Hong Kong-based startup called ParallelChain Lab.

As for Harborne, little is known about the tech investor, whose name appears in the Panama Papers as an intermediary for companies linked to offshore accounts, and who also goes by the Thai name Chakrit Sakunkrit.

But he is believed to have backed a leading cryptocurrency and crypto exchange, as well as ownership of AML Global, an aviation fuel company. His funding of Nigel Farages’ Brexit Party also puts him firmly on the pro-Brexit hard right of the Conservative Party.

A Brexit betrayal narrative is Johnson’s most likely source of backing in the Conservative Party for a comeback, especially if Sunak strikes a Northern Ireland Protocol deal that angers the group’s wing of party’s European research.

Such an argument has already been made by one of his former supporters, Peter Cruddas, who told The Observer last month that the Tories were threatened by a right-wing insurgency after a leftward drift under Sunak.

But it’s still unclear if Johnson is the person at the front of that campaign. Many Tory MPs fear he will continue to plague the party with even more financial or ethical controversies. He also has the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he misled the Commons over Partygate, and the Covid inquiry into governments’ handling of the pandemic.

He may have had the necessary 100 MPs, less than a third of the parliamentary party, to have nominally fought Rishi Sunak for the leadership in the fall, but he did not have enough support to govern effectively. His activities since leaving No 10 have probably failed to convince doubters that he has changed.