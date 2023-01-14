Xi Jinping’s China has decided to bet on renewable energies

This article was originally published in issue 55 of We World Energy, Eni’s magazine

As global climate talks continue after the Sharm el Sheik COP and the world faces a severe energy crisis that affects every country differently, many fear that China’s interest in climate issues is waning. However, although China faces major energy security challenges and coal has become a short-term solution, technological advancements and rapid industrial expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles are gaining momentum. As a central pillar of China’s industrial strategy, low-carbon technology will continue to transform the country’s economy and propel it in a cleaner direction, ultimately helping to solve the energy security issues that are at stake. prominent today.

At the just-concluded 20th Party Congress, President Xi Jinping won a third term for the first time in history (and as expected) and ensured that the highest Party ranks were reserved to loyalists. The text of his speech reflected a changed worldview and highlighted the risks of global instability for China, as well as new challenges and dangers for the Chinese economy. At COP27 in Egypt, climate watchers noted that the partnership between China and the United States, the origin of the Paris climate agreement, is now at a new low: the China is backing away from climate cooperation in retaliation for President Nancy Pelosi’s alleged camera failure during last summer’s visit to Taiwan.

On the global energy scene, China is heavily dependent on oil and gas energy imports. Nationally, in just over a year, China has suffered two major blackouts: one due to vagaries in local energy market design and another this summer due to drought and heat waves linked to climate change. Coal is widely seen as a short-term answer to these problems: in the parlance of senior leaders, as a locally produced fuel, coal can serve as a lifeline to keep China’s economic ship stable at the mercy of the seas. restless. .

To sum up: security concerns abroad and the resumption of coal use at home mark the end, or at least a lull, of China’s ambitious plans to achieve what is known as carbon neutrality? Climate and environmental protection in particular were among the highlights of the 20th Party Congress – and for good reason: China rightly sees these as areas where the state has played a positive role in leading a major technological transformation. beneficial for the Chinese environment and for the whole world.

The race for renewable energies

In terms of renewable energy, China has long been the largest producer of hydroelectric, wind and solar photovoltaic energy. Even amid concerns about their variability, wind and solar energy accumulation in China is accelerating: more than 100 GW of wind and solar energy was added last year, far more than any other country reached. In fact, 40% of new solar power generation worldwide in 2021 will come from China. The country’s stated 2030 target for wind and solar is a total of 1,200 GW, an astonishing figure that far exceeds Europe’s total power generation capacity today. Yet there is no doubt that China will easily exceed this target: by the end of 2020, it had more than 500 GW of energy produced from these sources and provincial five-year plans aim to add more than 850 GW by 2025. .

If the provincial expansion of wind and solar energy continues in this direction, China would end up with more than 2,000 GW of energy generated by this by 2030. While these two sources of clean energy represent a little more than 12% of electricity generated in 2021, reaching four times that share would put China well beyond what Tsinghua University predicted to be on track with climate models. carbon neutrality mid-century – at least as far as the transformation of the energy sector is concerned.

National industrial transformation

In the transport sector, the story is similar: China has the largest car market in the world and is heavily dependent on imported oil. It is currently the largest oil-importing country in the world, with shares accounting for more than 75% of consumption, but it too is embracing electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate. Globally, with more than 1 million annual sales for three consecutive years, China was the leader in electric vehicle sales as early as 2020, despite only accounting for 5% of automobiles sold that year. Last year, the share rose to 15%; this year, despite Covid-related supply chain disruptions, the share of EVs is expected to reach 25%, with more than 7 million EVs sold, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its global market. If you look at the situation on a monthly basis, electric cars already accounted for more than 30% of vehicles sold in September.

But what caused this incredible growth? The answer lies in domestic industrial transformation. Chinese automakers, including start-ups, have proven capable of rapidly increasing production capacity for electric vehicles and batteries. While central government subsidies and targets have helped somewhat (and China has in fact recently extended subsidies for electric vehicles until the end of 2023), the role played by the latter is minor; rather, domestic manufacturers are eager to bring attractive electric vehicles to market in a bid to satisfy the desires of a rapidly changing segment of car buyers who favor the latest high-tech domestic offerings over heavier imported models.

Automakers are responding to the call by producing more mid-range electric vehicles, like those from Xpeng and BYD. While China has already been shown to produce both high-end and low-end EVs in a rocker design, the market today is seeing options that will appeal to buyers only interested in a regular, affordable car; many of these options are actually exported to Europe and other markets. There are well over 10 million Chinese electric vehicles on the road, still only a small fraction of the country’s car fleet, and passenger cars only account for around a quarter of China’s oil consumption. China.

The current history of electric vehicles in China will produce long-term benefits that will take time to accrue: the country’s increased production of electric vehicles and batteries has implications for the adoption of electric vehicles in all areas globally, such as trucks and buses. Within ten years, China’s car and truck fleet could well be on the path to full electrification, while developing Asia will be criss-crossed with Chinese vehicles. Simply put, the growth of hockey sticks in electric vehicle production in China will likely help spark a global revolution in the field. In fairness, renewable energy and electric vehicles are only part of the answer to the challenge posed by climate change: to decarbonize China’s vast industrial sector, which includes steel, cement, glass or petrochemicals, will require changes that are difficult to imagine today.

The integration of renewable energies will require an evolution of markets based on institutional adjustments rather than on a simple increase in production and investments. New coal-fired plants built to address current energy shortages will operate for decades, potentially requiring costly carbon-capture retrofits, and no one knows how those costs will be paid for or whether the technology will be fully developed in time. Ultimately, the adoption of clean energy will require minerals and materials that are currently scarce and could create a major bottleneck on a global scale.

The Chinese example

When it comes to climate change, China’s increased production and commitment to low-carbon technologies as an industrial development strategy bring great benefits to both the country and the world. Clean energy technology will ultimately transform China’s energy and transportation sectors, helping to improve urban air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and ultimately reduce dependence on countries vis-à-vis vulnerable oil and gas imports. Even in a world where other countries worry about China’s potential dominance of new energy technologies, its example shows that they are economically viable and feasible for developing and advanced economies alike, and can grow faster than was imagined just a few years ago.

Even on the world stage, the events of COP27 have prompted China to continue to consider its climate policies as part of its diplomatic work, especially towards the developing world. In a surprise announcement, chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua announced that the country will contribute entirely voluntarily to the loss and damage fund for poorer countries affected by climate change. Separately, China announced a new methane control action plan, which was part of the previous US-China cooperation that the latter officially suspended this summer. What conclusions should we draw from China’s commitment to climate change mitigation as we approach the end of 2022?

First, while energy security concerns are paramount, climate change remains a top priority. Second, since climate policy is consistent with important industrial and technological development goals, it is unlikely to change us, even in the face of the continued creation of new coal-fired power plants. Third, China will remain active on the diplomatic front regardless of the state of relations with the United States. Therefore, following the 20th Party Congress, China’s climate commitments can be greeted with cautious optimism.

Anders Hove dsince October 2022, he has been part of the China Energy Research Program of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES). Previously, he was Director of the Sino-German Energy Transition Project at GIZ, a German federal enterprise providing services in the field of international development cooperation. He worked in Beijing from 2010 to 2022.