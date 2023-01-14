Electric car buyers will receive government subsidies, but there are conditions

JAKARTA, investor.id – Deputy Minister of Finance, Suahasil Nazara, pointed out that subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles can be realized this year with the financial support of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). But the realization must be accompanied by a complete design of the program.

Moreover, subsidies are only granted for the purchase of electric cars or motorcycles produced by companies that have factories in Indonesia. That is, subsidies can be obtained if the vehicles purchased by consumers are produced by factories operating in Indonesia.

“We welcome (subsidies) from the state budget because we see (electric vehicles) as a tool to create a national industry and create a multiplier effect, and make us greener. Electric vehicles are the vehicles of the future “, he told Investor Daily, Thursday (12/1).

He added that so far, the Ministry of Finance is still waiting for a full design from the Ministry of Industry. The planned design also outlines plans to provide subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles.

More than that, this design also outlines the criteria for receiving subsidies, the subsidy target regarding the number of EV units to be provided, the target size for national generation capacity.

Accordingly, this policy will encourage the stretching of the domestic automobile industry. Various efforts have been made by the government to increase the use of electric vehicles.

One of them is to stipulate the use of battery electric motor vehicles (battery electric vehicles) as official vehicles in accordance with Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 7 of 2022 regarding the use of electric motor vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicles) as Operational Service Vehicles and/or Government Agency Service Individual Vehicles

This policy is also in line with the worldwide trend towards the use of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

“One of the purposes of giving grants like this is to get domestic industries to grow so that they buy domestically produced and produced in the country (TKDN). We want TKDN to be as small as possible to have a high multiplier effect and we will see the budget implications after the design is in place, so this is a good financial baseline.” We will calculate the state budget trigger later in looking at the more detailed design,” he concluded.

For information, previously the government has provided subsidies for the purchase of electric cars of up to IDR 80 million. Meanwhile, for the purchase of a hybrid-based electric car, a subsidy of IDR 40 million will be granted.

The incentive to buy a new electric motorcycle is IDR 8 million, while the incentive to convert a motorcycle to an electric motorcycle is IDR 5 million.

Met separately, the secretary of the coordinating ministry for economic affairs, Susiwijono Moegiarso, said he was working on the criteria for limiting the prices of electric cars that were eligible for subsidies for electric vehicles. This means that not all electric cars are eligible for subsidies.

This also contradicts the opinion of many parties who consider that subsidizing the purchase of electric cars amounts to subsidizing the rich.

“This policy will not only be implemented in Indonesia, but has been implemented by many countries around the world to encourage the use of environmentally friendly vehicles,” he told Investor Daily.

He said that currently all ASEAN countries and Thailand are beginning to actively encourage incentives to subsidize electric vehicles for low-emission transport. Even the United States can get a subsidy of IDR 117 million per car.

“So indeed, to aim for green energy, all countries offer incentives like that, we compare it with many countries. We are even lower than them,” Susiwijono said.

Currently, the incentive policy for the purchase of electric cars and motorcycles is still under discussion between ministries and institutions. One of the things that was also discussed was the price limit for electric cars that would later qualify for subsidies.

“Everything must be studied, don’t let it cost 1 billion rupees, why don’t we help 80 million rupees. It should be (those who receive the subsidy) electric cars for the people. All this is still in discussion, the pros and cons are being studied, and the friends will definitely think about which segment to help. This is a technical study, it’s not just decided,” he said.

Additionally, he could not confirm when this policy would be issued. The discussion process is still ongoing.

“This policy has been taken, it has been decided, the general amount has also been decided. The technical details must be discussed between ministries and agencies, later it will be proposed again at the top, roughly what will look like the amount, the conditions, the parameters,” Susiwijono said.

Publisher: Francis ([email protected])