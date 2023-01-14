Trump Organization fined $1.6 million in tax evasion case – Update – Deadline





UPDATE: A New York judge has imposed a maximum fine of $1.6 million on the Trump Organization after the company was found guilty last month of criminal tax evasion and other charges.

The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, handed down the sentence on Friday, according to the AP. The amount was the maximum he could impose on the company.

Former President Donald Trump has not been charged in the scheme. Last month, a jury found that CFO Allen Weisselberg and other company executives received compensation in the form of “off-the-books” personal expenses that were not reported on tax forms.

Weisselberg was sentenced earlier this week to five months in prison, having pleaded guilty earlier in the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, “While companies cannot serve jail time, this back-to-back conviction and sentencing reminds companies and executives that you cannot defraud authorities. taxes and get away with it. It is also an important reminder that our state law must change so that we can impose greater penalties and penalties on businesses that commit crimes in New York. Today’s sentencing of The Trump Corporation and The Trump Payroll Corp. represents an important chapter in our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said, “Allen Weisselberg is a victim. He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized. He was given the choice of pleading guilty and serving 90 days in prison or serving the rest of his life in prison – all of that rather than a standard company car and benefits. President Trump and the Trump Organization are also victims. New York has become the crime and murder capital of the world, but these politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to catch President Trump and continue the endless witch hunt that began the day he announced his presidency. We did nothing wrong and we will appeal this verdict.

PREVIOUSLY, December 6: A New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty of tax evasion and a series of other charges.

The jury found that two entities of Trump’s company were convicted of the criminal tax evasion charges, which also included a scheme of fraud, conspiracy and falsification of business records. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, with a maximum penalty of $1.6 million, according to The Associated Press.

The jurors deliberated for two days.

Trump himself has not been charged in the case, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted that the juror handed down the first criminal convictions against Trump’s companies.

“It was a case of greed and cheating. In Manhattan, no business is above the law,” Bragg said in a statement. “For 13 years, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation got away with a scheme that gave high-level executives lavish benefits and compensation while intentionally hiding the benefits from tax authorities to avoid paying taxes. Today’s verdict holds these Trump companies accountable for their longstanding criminal plan, in addition to CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty, testified at trial and will now face a prison sentence.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to 15 charges related to tax evasion and evasion. The plea required that he testify against the Trump Organization, but not against Trump himself. But during the trial, prosecutors referred to Trump’s role, accusing him of sanctioning the fraud.

At the heart of the case were claims that Weisselberg and other company executives received compensation in the form of “off-the-books” personal expenses that were not reported on tax forms. . Prosecutors say Weisselberg received approximately $1.76 million in undisclosed compensation, including rent for a luxury apartment and a Mercedes Benz for him and his wife, as well as tuition for his children. grandchildren in a private school.

The conviction is just one aspect of the growing legal troubles facing Trump, who has announced his 2024 presidential bid. He has since faced widespread criticism for hosting Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes , who traffic in anti-Semitism, for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Over the weekend, Trump called for the “termination” of the Constitution to make a rerun of the 2020 presidential election after reports surfaced of Twitter moderating content during this year’s campaign- the.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who worked with the Manhattan DA on the case and filed a separate fraud complaint against the company, Trump and his children, said in a statement: ‘We cannot have any tolerance for individuals or organizations that violate our laws to line their pockets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/01/trump-organization-found-guilty-tax-fraud-donald-trump-1235191337/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos