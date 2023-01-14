PM Modi unveils project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries

The Prime Minister also announced that New Delhi will institute new scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday January 13 a series of initiatives to support countries in the South, including a project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries in the event of a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis, and an initiative technology to share India’s expertise. in areas such as space technology and nuclear energy.

In his remarks at the closing session of the two-day Voice of Global South virtual summit, Modi also unveiled his intention to create a “Global South Center of Excellence” for research on development solutions that can be scaled up and implemented. works all over the world.

At a press conference, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that 125 countries, including 47 from Africa, seven from Europe and 29 from Latin America and the Caribbean region, participated in the summit and that it was “truly a voice” from the Global South with participants “strongly” and responding positively to the Indian initiative.

In his remarks, Modi described the summit as the “biggest” virtual gathering in the Global South.

India organized the summit to voice the concerns and challenges facing developing countries amid growing geopolitical unrest. The list of participating nations did not include Pakistan, Ukraine and China.

Asked if India’s hosting of the summit was an indication that it was looking for an alternative to the UN to address certain concerns, Kwatra said: “We often find that the problems, the prospects, concerns and priorities are often not adequately addressed within the established institutional framework. He said India believed it was necessary that “that voice be heard, that those priorities be understood, that those concerns be addressed and that those perspectives be fully reflected in a set of institutional mechanisms, including in particular the G20”.

On whether India is in contact with China, he said New Delhi has strong cooperation with G20 members and under this heading has consulted with all members of the grouping. But the Voice of Global South virtual summit focused on countries that are not part of the G20.

In his address, the Prime Minister also announced that New Delhi will institute new scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India and said that a new forum to connect young officers from foreign ministries of developing countries will be put in place.

Speaking about the impact of geopolitical tensions, Modi said they cause “sharp fluctuations” in international prices for food, fuel, fertilizers and other basic commodities, in addition to “preventing us from concentrating on our development priorities”.

“To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of major international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions,” he said.

India plans to channel Southern concerns into G20 discussions during its presidency.

“I would now like to announce a new project ‘Aarogya Maitri’. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises,” Modi said.

“To synergize our diplomatic voice, I am proposing a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’, to connect young officers in our Foreign Ministries. India will also institute ‘Global-South Fellowships’ so that students from developing countries are pursuing higher education in India,” he said.

In his remarks, Modi said India’s approach to development partnerships has been consultative, results-driven, demand-driven, people-centred and respectful of partner countries’ sovereignty.

“I am pleased to announce that India will establish a ‘Global Center of Excellence-South’. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from any of our countries, which can be scaled up and implemented in other members of the Global-South. South,” he said.

“India has also made great strides in areas such as space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a ‘Global-South Initiative for Science and Technology’ to share our expertise with other countries. developing,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that all developing countries agree on the importance of South-South cooperation and collectively shaping the global agenda.

“In the field of health, we share the emphasis placed on the promotion of traditional medicine, the development of regional health care hubs and the improvement of the mobility of health professionals. We are also aware of the potential for rapid deployment of digital health solutions,” he said.

In banking and finance, Modi said the deployment of digital public goods can increase financial inclusion in developing countries at scale and rapidly.

“We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure. We also need to diversify global supply chains and find ways to connect developing countries to these value chains,” he said. -he declares.

The Prime Minister noted that developing countries are united in the belief that the developed world has failed to meet its obligations on climate finance and technology.

“We also agree that in addition to controlling emissions in production, it is equally important to move away from ‘use and throw away’ consumption, towards more environmentally friendly sustainable lifestyles,” a- he declared.

Modi pointed to the challenges of Covid, rising fuel, fertilizer, food grain prices and increased geopolitical tensions and said they had had a negative impact on developing countries.

“The past three years have been difficult, especially for us in developing countries. The challenges of the Covid pandemic, rising fuel, fertilizer and food grain prices, and increased geopolitical tensions have had an impact on our development efforts,” he said.

“However, the start of a new year is a time for new hope,” he added.

Listing India’s global outlook, he said his philosophy has always seen the world as one family and that developing countries want globalization that does not create “climate crisis or debt crisis”.

“We want a globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains. We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a ‘human-centric globalization’,” Modi said.

Modi said that India’s G20 Presidency will try to express the views of southern countries on these important issues.

“All of these ideas, shared by all of the Global South, will inspire India as it tries to shape the G20 agenda, as well as in our own development partnerships with all your nations,” he said. he declares.