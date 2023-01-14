Washington’s trade restrictions are harmful, China says to US businesses





ISTANBUL Urging a review of its policies, Beijing again let Washington know on Friday that US restrictions on Chinese companies had hurt businesses. “The United States is adopting a series of restrictive trade and investment measures and protectionist practices against China, which have harmed the interests of businesses and people on both sides,” Chinese Commerce Minister Wang said. Wentao to Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council. . The two sides held a video call to discuss bilateral trade issues, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce. Referring to the summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Indonesia last November, Wang said China hopes the US side “will have a correct view of the opportunities that the development of China brings to the United States and to the world”. .” Wang said the two sides should “follow the direction specified by the two heads of state to get China-US economic and trade relations back on track at the earliest.” The Chinese side, Wang Allen said, “is willing to work with relevant US departments (…) (to) seek common ground while reserving differences, conduct rational, pragmatic and professional communication, and promote cooperation in accordance with the principles of mutual exchange”. respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation (to) inject a positive impetus into bilateral relations. The United States has imposed restrictive measures on several Chinese companies, preventing them from doing business with American entities, mainly in the critical high-tech sector. Bilateral relations, which soured under former President Donald Trump, made little progress under the Biden administration despite top-level contacts in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, had also met China’s Central Bank Governor Yi Gang in Bali after the Xi-Biden summit where the duo discussed global macroeconomic and financial challenges, including the economic outlook between the two countries. . Amid shifting geopolitical scenarios across Asia-Pacific, Washington has worked to shift reliance on Chinese supply lines, with Yellen calling for a “need” to “mitigate” the vulnerabilities of “countries like China”. The Biden administration has been ‘outspoken about the need to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains’ and ‘counter Beijing’s misbehavior in the global economy,’ Yellen said at an event organized by the Bretton Woods Committee. According to the latest trade data released by Beijing on Friday, China’s trade surplus was $78.01 billion in December, down from $69.84 billion in November. Data shows that China’s trade with the EU and the US fell sharply in December by 19.51% year-on-year, while US imports fell by 7.12%. According to economic monitor Statista, U.S. merchandise trade with China “was about $657 billion, made up of an export value of $151 billion and an import value of $506 billion”. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

