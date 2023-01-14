When Jokowi praises Luhut who runs PB PASI





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi This Friday afternoon was the last round of the Indonesian Student Athletics Championships (SAC) at Madya Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta. Jokowi also congratulated the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, his subordinate who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Indonesian Athletics Association or PB PASI 2021-2025. “I am very happy that Mr. AFTERcouncils from below, schools, madrasas,” Jokowi said on the spot, Friday, January 13, 2022 Because, says Jokowi, the competition is in the regions. So from there, the Head of State believes that the selection of seeds will be seen later. “Banyuwangi, East Java, Sumatra, take them,” he said. Read also: Asked about the cabinet reshuffle, here are the answers of 2 ministers of the NasDem party It would be even better, Jokowi said, if these students were trained at PASI. Jokowi called this effort very basic, as athletics is the mother of sport. “Football without speed run hard, lose, futsal also needs athletics, long jump needs athletics. all basicis there,” he said. Before watching the athletics championship, Jokowi watched crown multifunctional indoor stadium in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) complex, Jakarta, which is one of the largest multifunctional closed arenas in Indonesia. This facility costs up to IDR 639 billion with an area of ​​50,300 square meters. “We will continue to build Jakarta and complete it, so that Jakarta has facilities comparable to other cities around the world,” Jokowi said at a location not far from Madya Stadium. The capacity of this stadium reaches 16,250 spectators and can function for various activities. Good for sporting events such as basketball, badminton, futsal, volleyball, as well as cultural festivals, performing arts and music concerts. This stadium has been under construction since 2021 with an area of ​​50,300 square meters. Jokowi was present at the scene along with BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Acting DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono. Erick said this stadium has VIP guest seating and can be used for cultural or music festivals. The construction of this stadium began in April 2021 and will be completed in June 2023. He also reported to Jokowi that this stadium was built with a concept green building and will be used as the venue for the World Basketball Championship. “First time host,” Erick said. Also read: Jokowi after completing IMS at GBK: We will continue to build Jakarta

