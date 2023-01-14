Turkish President wastes $500,000 on his bonus – Enes Freedom





The NBA has come under scrutiny for its ties to China. The majority of criticism came from a former player, Enes Kanter Freedom. He played for the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and a few other NBA franchises. Freedom was in the league until he decided to call it NBA in 2022. At this time, there have been huge developments in his career. BREAKING: The Turkish government placed a $500,000 bounty on Enes Freedom and put him on the wanted terrorist list. (via @TurkishMinute™, https://t.co/LCEvpAOEWr) pic.twitter.com/bpI3iczThH Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 13, 2023 In an interview with Job, Freedom revealed that there was a bounty on him of $500,000. He mentioned that the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has decided to act on the comments and criticism Freedom has thrown at them. The Turkish citizen-turned-American recently hit back at the claims with a post on Twitter. Come and get it @RTErdogan! Do you want to lose half a million?

be my guest pic.twitter.com/3jLAqVF2V5 Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) January 13, 2023 Apart from that, Enes also revealed his intention to sue the NBA in the future which took the world by surprise. Why does Enes Freedom want to sue the NBA? It’s no secret that Freedom doesn’t shy away from standing up for what it believes is right. He took public photos of the NBA, with Nike, for their partnership with China. For those unaware, Freedom even slammed the league when they announced there would be no games on Election Day in August 2022. He also added that he was waiting for the right time to sue the NBA. Why can you ask? He believes the NBA “blackballed” him for exposing their ties to China and for criticizing the Association for their silence on certain issues. He said, “The NBA will never admit it, but I think I’m blackballed. I’ve had many conversations and everyone says the same thing: ‘Your career ended because of your comments about China.’ Enes Freedom on if he’s not in the NBA because of comments made about China or because he’s too old: I could have played in the league for another 6 years, you tell me that in 1 year I forgot how to play basketball? It’s a lie that everyone in the NBA knows I’m blackballed. pic.twitter.com/HzTYuwZmKM Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 9, 2023 “This is a 100% American organization, but it is controlled and run by the biggest dictatorship in the world, China. How can China fire an American citizen from an American organization? This is unacceptable “, he mentioned to the Post. This has not only been the case with the NBA, but also with four-time champion LeBron James. Both sides have been extremely quiet about their relationship with China, to the point that NBA fans have begun to speculate that King James may receive $1 billion in “silent money”. Contrary to what Enes thinks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver buried claims that the former Celtics center was blackballed. He also mentioned that he had contacted Freedom to voice his opinions and stand up for what is the right thing since it is within his rights. However, this does not seem to have convinced Freedom.

