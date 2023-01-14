International institutions need fundamental reform: Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during the closing session of the Voice of Global South Summit via video conference in New Delhi on January 13, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country hit by a natural disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Speaking after the Voice of the Global South virtual summit, Modi said global governance institutions require fundamental changes. We developing countries are also concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape. These geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on our development priorities. They cause large fluctuations in the international prices of food, fuel, fertilizers and other commodities. To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of major international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions, Prime Minister Modi said after the meeting. two-day event. Mr. Modi announced a series of initiatives to enrich India’s engagement with the Global South by highlighting New Delhi’s medical diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: I would now like to announce a new Aarogya project Master. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis. He also announced a Global Young Southern Diplomats Forum for Global South diplomats and a Global South Center of Excellence that India will establish. Two other schemes – Global South Science and Technology Initiative and Global South Scholarships for students from developing economies to pursue studies in Indian educational institutions – were also announced by the Prime Minister of India. Frozen mechanism External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Voice of the Global South Summit. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar Speaking at the event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar added that India will shape its G-20 Presidency in consultation with G-20 partners as well as fellow citizens of the southern countries. He said the disruption in the supply of essential goods after the eruption of the Ukraine crisis had not caught the attention of world bodies and that the United Nations was a frozen mechanism invented in 1945. India’s G20 Presidency agenda will prioritize the globalization paradigm of vulnerable populations: EAM Jaishankar | Video credit: ANI As for the United Nations, a frozen mechanism, invented in 1945, is simply incapable of articulating the broader concerns of its members. Some powers have singularly focused on their own advantage, to the detriment of the well-being of the international community. And the G-20, reflecting the composition of its membership, had its own particular purpose. This is what we seek to change. India’s G-20 priorities will be set in consultation not only with our G-20 partners, but also with our fellow citizens in the Global South, Mr. Jaishankar said. The Indian minister said countries in the South face additional stress and anxieties due to debt, unsustainable projects, trade barriers, shrinking financial flows and climate pressure, apart from the Covid pandemic. But these factors have not reached the global high table which remains dominated by older concerns. The costs and availability of fuel, food and fertilizers have become a major concern for many of us. The same goes for the disruption of trade and commercial services. However, none of this has received the attention it deserves in world councils, Mr Jaishankar said while pointing out the burden of a colonial past and the inequities of the current world order. Mr. Jaishankar stressed that global conversations should reflect concerns and challenges. He said a more democratic and equitable world can only be built on greater diversification and localization of capabilities. Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also addressed the meeting, which called for forging new partnerships between countries of the South to build resilient supply chains, increase trade and promote the tourism. At the WTO Ministerial Conference held in Geneva in June 2022, India, South Africa and other developing countries worked together to secure the waiver decision from the Agreement on TRIPS providing equitable and affordable access to vaccines. We will redouble our efforts at the WTO to ensure that the TRIPS waiver is extended to diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19, said Mr. Goyal, moderator of the session on trade and trade ministers of countries from South.

