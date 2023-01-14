Politics
Official! PPSK law signed by President Jokowi
JAKARTA, DDTCNews – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (PPSK) Law 4/2023 on Thursday (12/1/2023).
In its official statement, the Ministry of Finance said that the PPSK law is necessary to reform the financial sector in order to support the improvement of the welfare of the general population.
“The impetus for Indonesian financial sector reform through the PPSK Act becomes more appropriate given the various global challenges emerging at this time,” the finance ministry wrote on Friday (1/13/2023).
In general, there are 5 aspects regulated in the PPSK law, namely strengthening the authoritative institutions of the financial sector while maintaining independence, strengthening governance and increasing public confidence, and l encouraging the accumulation of long-term funds to support financing for sustainable development.
The PPSK Act also contains provisions regarding consumer protection and improving literacy, inclusion and innovation in the financial sector.
Through the PPSK Act, the government and the DPR agreed to revise several financial sector laws that had been in place for some time and needed to be updated. In fact, there are laws that have been in effect for 30 years without being revised.
A review is needed to adjust the provisions over time. Not only that, regulatory reform is also needed to address the problem of shallowness in the financial sector, sub-optimal role of the intermediary in the financial sector and low level of consumer protection in the financial sector.
With the enactment of the PPSK Law, the government and financial sector authorities will compile several implementing regulations, namely Government Regulations (PP), BI Regulations, OJK Regulations and LPS Regulations. All technical regulations will be prepared within a maximum period of 2 years from the promulgation of the PPSK law.
“For the implementation of regulations in the form of PP, coordination between ministries / agencies will of course be done in accordance with the applicable mechanism”, writes the Ministry of Finance. (sap)
