Crowd attacks Syrian rebel figure for reconciliation campaign





BEIRUT (AP) Angry protesters in the rebel-held Syrian enclave rallied on Friday against attempts at reconciliation between Turkey and the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and clashed with a local Syrian opposition figure involved in these attempts.

The crowd of several dozen protesters in the rebel town of Azaz first chanted against the political efforts, then shouted abuse at Salem Meslet, leader of the Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition, who ran at the gathering.

Protesters shouted rogue and traitor at Meslet, who has participated in previous Syrian peace talks between the opposition and the government held over the years in Geneva. These talks did not result in any substantial peace agreement. Several men then chased Meslet down a street and slapped him. He was not seriously injured and managed to flee the scene as the men hit his car. Since the outbreak of civil war in Syria nearly 12 years ago, Ankara has backed anti-Assad forces and the Syrian opposition. In a videotaped statement, Meslet later said he went to the rally after attending Friday prayers at a local mosque. He said he tried to explain to the protesting young men that we reject Assad and his crimes. Russia has long been pushing for a reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian government’s close ally Moscow, who have faced each other in the conflict. Efforts for Turkish-Syrian reconciliation also come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces presidential and parliamentary elections in June, comes under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back. Anti-refugee sentiment is rising in Turkey amid economic crisis. The civil war in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed large parts of the country. It also displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million. Separately, in neighboring Lebanon, the Lebanese army said on Friday that troops had freed two Syrian children abducted by criminals along the Lebanese-Syrian border last October. The case had been followed closely in Lebanon where the kidnappers had demanded 350,000 dollars in ransom and released videos showing the tortured children. Lebanon is home to almost a million Syrian refugees who fled the war in the neighboring country.

