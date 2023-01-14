Imran’s serious knocks could force Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz back early





NEW DELHI: After receiving serious political blows, one after another, from Imran Khan in Punjab province for the past two consecutive days, PML-N London is planning to return to Pakistan before it’s not too late, the media reported.

For some party members, it is already too late and there is little more that can be done due to the irreparable political cost that the PML-N has to pay as a result of its decision early last year to overthrow the government of Imran Khan and come to power, reported The News.

To the bad luck of the N-League, the PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif is also not working and issues such as deteriorating economic conditions and rising prices contribute to increasing the party’s unpopularity.

“We had thought that with our good governance and economic recovery, the PMLN would regain its popularity, but this is mainly happening due to increasing financial challenges and rising prices,” a senior PMLN official said.

Party sources admit that since the dismissal of Imran Khan’s government, the popularity of the PML-N has been on the decline while the PTI continues to rise, reported The News.

The past two days, it is said, have been shocking for PML-N and its senior leadership.

How Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi politically outwitted Nawaz and his party’s calculations came as a bitter surprise to the Leaguers.

Nawaz and Maryam, who are both in London, have been assured that neither Pervaiz Elahi has the majority to secure a vote of confidence, nor that there is any chance of the provincial assembly being dissolved.

Much to their disappointment, Imran Khan succeeded on both counts.

While the top leadership of PML-N in London was not over with the shock of a successful vote of confidence from Pervaiz Elahi, it received another shock the very next day when the latter signed the notice of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

According to a report following the events of Wednesday evening, Nawaz reportedly expressed his anger to the party leadership in Punjab and ordered them to ensure that the Punjab Assembly was not dissolved. It couldn’t be prevented either.

Maryam Nawaz was already planning to return in mid-February but after the PML-N was seriously shaken by Imran Khan’s trips to Punjab, the London management is reconsidering its plan.

Now, besides Maryam, there is also a consideration on when Nawaz Sharif will return. In the event of an election date for Punjab, it is said, the two could rush to Pakistan, The News reported.

Imran Khan’s policies, backed by the failures of the PDM government in Islamabad, it is admitted, have drastically reduced the political space of the PML-N in Punjab, which has been the party’s stronghold for some decades.

“To expect the Shehbaz Sharif government and the second-tier leaders of the PML-N to create space for the most senior leaders in London to come and make the party popular as before is wrong policy,” said a leader of the PML-N.

He added that leaders do not wait for space to be created by others, but win, through their own charisma and political movements, the hearts and minds of the people. For that, it is said, London leaders must come to Pakistan.

The PML-N source said there was now no obstacle to Nawaz Sharif’s return, The News reported.

