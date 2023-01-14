Boris Johnson accused of seeking publicity in a war zone by a former military leader | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has been accused of seeking publicity in a war zone by senior military officials who criticized the former British prime minister. The comments came after it was revealed that Mr Johnson was planning to visit Ukraine.

Former army chief Lord Dannatt spoke to The Independent and warned the former prime minister was a loose cannon whose plan could overshadow Rishi Sunak. According to the report, Mr Johnson intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his support for the war-torn country. During his tenure as British Prime Minister, he developed a strong personal relationship with the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky. He urged the West to continue supporting Ukraine against its Russian invaders.

Lord Dannatt continued: Boris Johnson has been a loose cannon all his life, he remains a loose cannon. There’s no reason why, personally, he shouldn’t go…I don’t think he can do any harm, as long as he doesn’t try to upstage Rishi Sunak. Sir William Patey, a prominent former diplomat who served as ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan and Sudan, said that if Boris Johnson visited Ukraine it would be largely for self-serving reasons rather than to consolidate European unity in the war. He told the publication: If it was another former prime minister going on such a trip it wouldn’t be such a problem, but it’s Boris Johnson and we know his character, what he looks like, and also of course his aspiration to return to No ten. READ MORE: Sophie ignores Harry’s book in first personal message since claims

The development comes at the time amid rumors that Mr Johnson would make a comeback. The Independent reported that this week a grassroots group of Mr Johnson supporters called for a rule change so that any Tory MP who wins the support of 15% of his colleagues can run for the leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1721121/boris-johsnon-lord-dannatt-publicity-ukraine-ont

