India to create global center of excellence for the South, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a Global South Center of Excellence to undertake research on developing solutions and best practices that will help developing countries.

“I am pleased to announce that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence,” Prime Minister Modi said Friday during the final leaders’ session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

“This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from one of our countries, which can be scaled up and implemented in other southern members,” he explained.

Citing an example of such development of solutions, Prime Minister Modi said that digital public goods developed by India in areas such as e-payments, health, education or e-governance can be useful to many other developing countries.

“India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a ‘global southern science and technology initiative’ to share our expertise with other developing countries,” he added. Prime Minister Modi has argued for globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains.

“We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to all of humanity. In short, we want ‘human-centric globalization’,” he stressed.

India has convened this unique summit to draw international attention to the priorities, opportunities and concerns of the developing world.

This is particularly relevant as the world is going through difficult times marked by challenges in health, food security, affordable access to energy, climate finance and technologies, and economic growth, the ministry said. External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the inaugural session of leaders on January 12. This was followed by eight thematic segments at the ministerial level devoted to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The summit ended on January 13 with a closing session of leaders also moderated by the Prime Minister.

The participating leaders appreciated and congratulated PM Modi’s leadership for hosting the Summit at a crucial time. They expressed the hope that the Summit would serve as a catalyst to build a prosperous and inclusive future for the world that takes into account the needs of countries in the South.