Politics
Jokowi Mystery Hobby, Reshuffle Wednesday
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The reshuffle of ministerial ranks in Volume 2 of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was increasingly detected in the community at the beginning of 2023. The question of a reshuffle was increasingly raised after the head of the state has not denied that it will do so this year.
During a working visit to Dumai, Riau on Thursday (5/1/2023), Jokowi even casually and jokingly said that there is a possibility that a reshuffle of his ministerial ranks will happen tomorrow at the behest of the journalists.
“Tomorrow. Yes, tomorrow. It could be Friday, it could be Monday, it could be Tuesday, it could be Wednesday,” Jokowi said as quoted on Saturday (1/14/2023).
Before that, Jokowi had in fact raised the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. However, he did not explain when the reshuffle would take place.
He asked all parties to be patient with the cabinet reshuffle speech. This request was conveyed by Jokowi when asked if he would reshuffle the composition of ministers this year.
“Wait, wait,” Jokowi said during an inspection of Tanah Abang market in Jakarta earlier this year.
The chief expert of the presidential staff, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, also said that a reshuffle would be carried out in January. Ngabalin asked all parties to wait patiently. If a reshuffle is decided, he hopes that the resigning ministers will have to show tolerance.
“If later there are ministers who are replaced, you must remain enthusiastic and smile like when you were elected for the first time, do not get angry, do not get angry because your time has come here”, has he declared.
Ngabalin also asked all parties to wait patiently. The names of Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Environment and Forests Minister Siti Nurbaya and Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate were released.
However, in response to this, the president has still not responded firmly. On one occasion, Jokowi only said, “The clue… OK.”
Jokowi often gives signals to reshuffle the cabinet. The ranks of NasDem party ministers are believed to be undergoing a reshuffle following the declaration of Anies Baswedan as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
This view was voiced by the Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters Adi Prayitno. He explained two reasons why Jokowi opened the possibility of reshuffling his ministers, namely performance reasons and political reasons.
Wednesday Mystery
For the record, Wednesday has its own meaning for Jokowi. Often heads of state look for good days when making important ministerial announcements and Wednesdays almost always coincide.
At the last redesign, June 15, 2022 fell on a Wednesday. Based on CNBC Indonesia records, it was only recorded once during his reign that Jokowi made a reshuffle not on Wednesday, namely Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Jokowi’s first reshuffle took place on Wednesday, August 12, 2015. Six new ministers were appointed, starting with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Darmin Nasution as Minister of coordination for the economy, to Rizal Ramli as coordinating minister. Minister of Maritime Affairs.
Wednesday Pon in Old Javanese Primbo can be interpreted as those who can enlighten one’s heart. Apart from this, Rabu Pon is also known as a polite, well-mannered, calm person who is able to adapt to circumstances.
A year later, Jokowi reshuffled his cabinet. The reshuffle of Volume II of the first period of his administration fell on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. Jokowi completely reshuffled the composition of his cabinet.
Jokowi lured Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who was the managing director of the World Bank at the time, as finance minister. At the same time, Jokowi also removed Anies Baswedan from the post of Minister of Education and Culture.
The third reshuffle took place on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Pahing. At this time, Khofifah Indarparawansa resigned as Minister of Social Affairs and was replaced by Idrus Marham. A year later, Jokowi reshuffled his cabinet. The reshuffle of Volume II of the first period of his administration fell on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. Jokowi completely reshuffled the composition of his cabinet.
If you look at the Javanese calendar in February 2023, Pahing Wednesday falls on January 11 and Wage Wednesday falls on January 18. In the meantime, there is Pon Wednesday which falls on February 1, 2023. What date will Jokowi choose to do the reshuffle later? Everything is still a mystery.
