Trump repeatedly insults E. Jean Carroll, denies rape charge





Former President Donald Trump launched a series of insults at writer E. Jean Carroll when he was filed in his civil lawsuit accusing him of rape, according to recently unsealed court documents.

In an excerpt from the October deposition unsealed by a New York federal court judge on Friday, Trump angrily denied Carroll’s allegation that he attacked her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. 1990, claiming she was a “crazy job” that’s “not My type.”

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the excerpt made public after denying Trump’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier in the day.

Trump, who plans to hold his first campaign event of 2024 later this month, had argued that a recent New York law giving victims of sexual assault a one-year window to file civil lawsuits that would otherwise be prescribed was in violation of the state Constitution. Kaplan sided with Carroll’s attorneys, who used the law as the basis for the lawsuit.

During the lengthy deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote on Truth Social shortly before his testimony claiming Carroll’s story was “a hoax.” Trump said he wrote it himself because “I was offended by this woman’s lie.”

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, then asked her to write in the post that Carroll said Trump “passed out” inside the store. Trump said he was referring to “an act that she says happened, that didn’t happen. And that’s better than the word that starts with F.”

“I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word,” he added.

Asked again about the word fainting, which Kaplan defined as passing out with extreme emotion, Trump replied: Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her.

She fainted with great emotion. She actually indicated that she loved it, okay? She loved it until the commercial break. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. She didn’t say that? Trump continued, before indicating that he was referring to Carroll’s 2019 interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper.

In that interview, Carroll said what Trump did to her “hurt her” and was “not sexual.” When Cooper said that most people consider rape a violent assault, she replied: Most people think rape is sexy. Think about fantasies. She said she preferred the word “fight”.

Kaplan declined to comment on the transcript of the deposition.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said: While it is completely unnecessary to unseal a transcript that both parties previously agreed would be kept confidential, our client has nothing to hide and looks forward to resolving it. this baseless case.

Earlier in the day, Kaplan praised the judges’ decision allowing the lawsuit to continue and said: We look forward to the trial in April.

Habba said she was “disappointed” by the decision. “We intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to defend our clients’ constitutionally protected rights,” she said.

The ongoing lawsuit added to Trump’s legal woes on the same day the Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million for a long-running tax evasion scheme. Trump is also the subject of a special counsel investigation focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and key aspects of the investigation into his role in the 6 January against the Capitol.

