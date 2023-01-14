CM Elahi says he kept all his promises with Imran Khan





Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said he had kept all the promises made with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan.

CM Elahi chaired a consultative meeting to consider legal and constitutional aspects after sending a notice of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to the Governor. He added that the interim government would be formed after consultations.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, while offering the federal government to sit down to discuss the electoral framework, said elections should be held simultaneously across the country. He said how long the federal government would run away from the election. “There is still time, sit down with us on the framework of the election,” he said.

The former federal minister said that the governor had received the summary of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, adding that instead of waiting another 24 hours, the governor should order the dissolution of the assembly so that the process provisional installation can begin.

How is an interim provincial government formed?

Contrary to the rules of many countries, the caretaker government must be formed in Pakistan until a new government comes to power after the elections and this process of interim establishment is discussed in detail in article 224 of the constitution .

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will continue to work as Chief Minister unless an interim set-up is formed and only the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sibain Khan, will continue to play his constitutional role under the set-up. in interim position. For the caretaker government, within 48 hours of the dissolution of the assembly, the CM will write to the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and they will suggest three names each for the caretaker chief minister.

In the event of a deadlock between them, the president has the power to form a six-member committee with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition. The CM and the Leader of the Opposition will each send two candidates to the committee. Again, if the committee fails, the issue of candidates will revert to the Election Commission of Pakistan for a final decision.

The selected candidate has the power to appoint his own cabinet and play his role as interim CM until a new government. Following the placement of an Acting Chief Minister, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is required to conduct the election in the province within 90 days. The electoral body can organize polls within 22 to 45 days because, constitutionally, it needs at least 22 days to examine the declarations of candidacy of the candidates.

The candidates will have 29 to 30 days to carry out the electoral campaign. Given such a calendar, it is possible that the ECP will organize the polls between March 1 and April 10.

