



Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 12, 2023. (Gabonese Presidency/Handout via Xinhua) LIBREVILLE, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Thursday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Gabon’s capital Libreville. Qin conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warm greetings to the Gabonese president, noting that the China-Gabon relationship, which was jointly forged by the leaders of older generations of the two countries, has stood the test of time and remained solid. like rock. China and Gabon firmly support each other on issues concerning the core interests and major concerns of the two countries, safeguard basic norms governing international relations, and uphold international fairness and justice, Qin said. The Chinese side is ready to work with Gabon to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation and raise the China-Gabon comprehensive cooperative partnership to a new level. superior, Qin said. Qin also explained the essential requirements and characteristics of Chinese modernization, stressing that China will continue to support Gabon in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, improving the sharing of experience of governance and the synergy of development strategies, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative with high quality, and help Gabon advance the Emergent Gabon Strategic Plan to achieve win-win cooperation and common development for both countries. The Gabonese president asked Qin to convey his cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping, while thanking China for its full and firm support for Gabon’s socio-economic development. Gabon-China friendship has grown stronger as the two countries promote common development and safeguard common interests, the Gabonese president said. Gabon fully agrees with China’s development philosophy and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China, so as to create more benefits for the peoples of both countries, he said. commending China for upholding justice on the international stage and shouldering its responsibilities as a great country. Gabon has always been a reliable friend of China and is willing to deepen coordination with China, so as to jointly defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and strengthen Africa’s voice in global governance, said he declared. During his visit, Qin also held talks with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa-Adamo. The two sides agreed to continue to support each other, exploit potentials and realize more strengths in their cooperation. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.cctv.com/2023/01/14/ARTILPRey5JOctTZYvoIEbzE230114.shtml

