The nascent Turkish-Syrian dialogue faces a bumpy road

Ankara’s attempt to normalize relations with Damascus has reached the level of ministerial talks, but there remain a series of stumbling blocks that could derail the nascent dialogue unless the two sides moderate their positions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic reversals are often attributed to his regional policy stumbles, but his political instincts and the ability to maneuver they bring should not be overlooked. Wary of the growing political cost of staying out of the normalization trend in the region, he pursued rapprochement with Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Cairo before turning to the Syrian government. Since the launch of the Astana Process, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to persuade him to reconcile with Damascus and is now deftly offering him incentives to move forward.

Yet many aspects of Erdogans’ calculation remain unknown. What are his real expectations for the normalization process as he faces a tough re-election race in the spring amid economic turbulence and growing popular discontent over Syrian refugees? How determined is he to abide by the Damascus terms? Will he disconnect allied Syrian rebels or use them as bargaining chips until the last moment? Does he take the jihadist threat to Turkey’s borders seriously? And is he determined to overcome US objections and sanctions along the way?

Simply breaking the ice with Damascus could benefit Erdogan in the election, given that almost 60% of Turkish public opinion supports dialogue with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the hope that restoring ties facilitate the return of refugees. Peace with Damascus has been an election pledge for the opposition, so at the very least Erdogan has now stripped them of a major asset. But few could say for sure whether he made the irreversible choice to normalize ties or whether he views the process simply as an election investment. Hence the distrust of Damascus.

If it comes to re-election, Erdogan could settle for several steps:

reopen the border crossing between the Turkish town of Yayladagi and government-controlled Kassab in northwestern Syria

organize the return of several convoys of refugees

start talks on updating the 1998 Adana agreement on security cooperation with Syria and present them as a step towards a partnership with Damascus to materialize the security zone free of Kurdish forces that he undertook to establish

agree to the deployment of more Syrian government forces in areas where the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish-led Democratic Forces (SDF) are present, adapting the most docile allied rebels to the new situation

the withdrawal of some Turkish troops from Syria, if only for show, and some general commitments to the reconstruction of Syria

Taking a slice of reconstruction projects in Syria is a key carrot for Erdogan in the normalization effort, so he can preserve his will to move the process forward after the elections in case he is re-elected.

Likewise, Assad must focus on goals that will justify his own U-turn. At a meeting in Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian president told Russian envoy Alexander Lavrentiev that the trilateral talks between Turkey, Syria and Russia that began with a meeting of defense ministers in late December should be coordinated. between Syria and Russia in advance in order to be fruitful. and produce tangible results sought by Syria, based on national principles to end the occupation and stop support for terrorism, according to the Syrian report of the meeting.

In other words, Assad reiterated his preconditions that Turkey should withdraw its troops from Syria and end its support for armed rebels, two fundamental points of contention that could derail the rapprochement. Yet Assad could choose to bet on a change of position from Erdogan, relying on guarantees from Putin. He has a number of good reasons for giving the talks a chance, which can be summarized as follows:

Assad cannot afford to sabotage Putin’s strategy, which gradually eroded Erdogan’s hard line during the Astana process. And Russian strategy has made Turkish-Syrian normalization a key objective.

The partnership between Turkey and Russia has helped the Syrian government regain control of rural Damascus, eastern Aleppo, Quneitra, Hama and Humus. In turn, increased Turkish control on the ground has hindered the reconquest of other areas, and the removal of this obstacle depends on Turkish-Syrian normalization.

Armed groups that dominate in Idlib and elsewhere are expected to lose their grip once Turkey disconnects them. Moreover, they would then become a problem for Turkey itself.

Syria’s economic recovery would be much easier with a powerful neighbor like Turkey on board. Having served as a lifeline for Russia in the Ukraine war, Turkey could play a similar role for Syria. This, of course, would force Erdogan to soften Washington, using arguments such as that Turkey could help push back Iran, influence Damascus’ political posture and even revive his mediation for the Israeli-Syrian rapprochement.

A possible security deal with Ankara may leave US-backed Syrian Kurds no choice but to submit to Damascus.

Turkish-Syrian reconciliation could also lead to US withdrawal from Syria.

Without the United States, the Arab tribes that joined the SDF relying on American guarantees might become more willing to switch sides.

Damascus needs alternative partners to balance Russia and limit Iran’s influence in order to expand its political room for maneuver.

These favorable assessments may prepare the ground for talks, but the road to reconciliation remains littered with minefields.

First, Erdogan’s unpredictable pragmatism and Turkish rhetoric flouting key Syrian demands have hurt confidence building. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, for example, said areas under Turkish control would only be handed over to Damascus once political stability was achieved and all was well in the country, while an adviser to Erdogan called for Turkish control of Aleppo to ensure the safe return of refugees.

Damascus, for its part, refuses to treat the SDF and YPG as terrorist groups, as Ankara would like.

Turkey’s continued insistence on creating a 30-kilometre (18-mile) deep safe zone along the border, either by itself or in cooperation with Damascus, looks like another minefield that could derail the peace train.

According to the Syrian daily Al-Watan, Turkey agreed to a complete withdrawal from Syria, the reopening of the crucial M4 highway and the creation of several joint committees during the meeting of defense ministers in Moscow, but the report did not has not yet been officially confirmed.

Finally, Ankara has repeatedly repeated a goal that has long since lost its relevance: that its Syrian allies, armed or not, be part of a political transition in Damascus in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254. UN. Syrian opposition groups protested Ankara’s thaw with Damascus, while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the jihadist group controlling much of Idlib, stepped up attacks on government positions with the apparent aim of lure disgruntled rebels into its ranks.

In sum, the parties are about to have a bumpy ride, given Assad’s stubbornness and Erdogan’s calculating style. We should also take into account the dissuasion of the American administration, which is preparing to receive Cavusoglu next week before its next meeting with its Syrian and Russian counterparts in Moscow.