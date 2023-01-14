Former President Donald J. Trump discusses the classifieds





NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: Mark Levin conducted a live interview with former President Donald J. Trump for his radio show The Mark Levin Show and publicly reacted to the release of classified documents found in an office once used by President Joe Biden, as well as at Bidens Wilmington Delaware residence.

Trump said classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago were secure, while those at Bidens’ home and office were not. And he thinks more classified documents will be found. Trump said:

We had a very well guarded situation as you look where they find these documents in an office with no security, or in a garage with no security in a house that didn’t even belong to him [Biden], it belonged to Hunter. And I think you’re going to find a lot more because in Delaware, I understand they have a huge stash of documents.

Trump also referenced Bidens’ connection to the University of Pennsylvania, saying China paid the university $55 million, of which $1 million was paid by the University to Biden. Trump said:

China gave $55 million to the University of Pennsylvania, where I went. I went to the Wharton School of Finance at Penn and was disappointed as a school. But China was paying with that money, Biden was getting $1 million a year. For a think tank, if you can believe it. So they paid Biden a million dollars a year from the money that China gave. Now, if China wants to see these documents, I’m sure they would say come on, let me show you.

Trump accused Biden of not having the power to possess documents as vice president, but as president Trump did. Trump said:

Biden took them [the documents], and as Vice President, he has no right to do so. And what he did is very, you know, it’s a very serious problem, a very serious problem. But that’s not a problem for me. I have the right to do this.

The former president said when it was revealed that documents were found at Bidens’ home and former office, it changed the complexion of the treatment Trump was receiving. Trump said:

When all of these documents started coming out and Biden had them, it really changed the complexion and the intensity that they were showing me. Because you know what they did, I’m not saying it was much worse, I didn’t do anything wrong. What they did is wrong, what they did is wrong.

After a six-year court battle, Donald Trump’s 2015-2020 tax returns were turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee, which made them public in late December. Trump said:

After a number of years, very unfair, they were able to get my taxes. It shouldn’t have been allowed, but the Supreme Court allowed them to do it. And they did, they went through them, and that was it.

WHEN: The interview aired live during the broadcast of The Mark Levin Show last night (January 12)

Audio of comments from past presidents can be found below:

The Mark Levin Show is a live broadcast from Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS) hosted by Mark Levin, one of America’s preeminent conservative commentators and constitutional lawyers. Levin is also the editor of the conservative journal, a contributing editor to the online national journal, and writes frequently for other publications. Levin served as a key adviser to several members of President Ronald Reagan’s cabinet, including serving as Chief of Staff to the United States Attorney General. In 2001, the American Conservative Union named Levin the recipient of the prestigious Ronald Reagan Award. The Mark Levin Show airs live Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m. ET and has been one of Talk Radio’s highest rated and hottest shows airing daily on nearly 400 stations since its inception.

