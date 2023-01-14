Kevin McCarthy is using his first full week in office to ensure the nation is still Donald Trump’s lapdog





After Donald Trump was impeached for the second time, Republicans had a chance to convict him and bar him from running for public office again. Instead, they chose to let him get away with everything, i.e. inciting a violent riot because the 2020 election didn’t go his way. It was quite offensive to those who believe there should be consequences for trying to burn down democracy and having people killed in the process, but don’t dwell too long on Trump’s acquittal, because for their next round, Republicans want to pretend that the ex-president’s second impeachment literally never happened. And maybe even his first too!

On Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who just lost the leadership vote 14 times, said he was prepared to consider overturning one or both of Trump’s impeachments. (As a reminder, the first, in 2019, tried to extort Ukraine for its own political gain.) Speaking to reporters, McCarthy said he understands[s] why members would want to bring this forward. Then he listed other priorities for GOP lawmakers, like immigration and the economy, in an attempt to suggest that the ruling party actually wants to govern and not spend its time settling scores, before d add: But I understand why people want to do it, and we’re looking at it.

As the Washington Post notes, McCarthy did not say whether he would go for a two-for-one deal and try to have both impeachments stricken from the official record. However, as the Post said, he expressed sympathy for Trump regarding allegations of collusion with the Russians during his 2016 campaign and other things Trump went through. Naturally, McCarthy did not address the fact that days after the 2021 uprising, he publicly told the House that Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters and should have immediately denounce the crowd when he saw what was happening. Or that, immediately after the attack, McCarthy allegedly told his colleagues that Trump’s behavior on January 6 was atrocious and completely untrue and that Trump was responsible for inciting people to attack the Capitol building; that he wanted to know if there was any hope that the cabinet of presidents at the time would impeach him via the 25th Amendment; and, later, that he was going to advise Trump to resign.

Before Republicans won a narrow majority in the House last November, Representatives Elise Stefanik and Markwayne Mullin introduced a resolution to overturn Trump’s second impeachment, with Stefanik shamelessly stating that President Donald Trump was acquitted in rightly so, and that it is high time to erase the Democratic smears against not just President Trump’s name, but against millions of patriots across the country. With Democrats in power at the time, the resolution did not receive a vote.

As New York magazines Ed Kilgore notes, Once Upon a Time, Stefanik was relatively moderate compared to many of her colleagues, before veering to the racist right. As a reward, and for her loyalty, Trump would consider her, among several other names, a running mate of 2024.

As for McCarthy, his ass kiss led Trump to tell Republicans last week to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL. (McCarthy would go on to lose multiple times before securing a 15th vote victory, but the alliance is clear.)

Meanwhile, as the House leadership prepares to consider claiming Trump’s impeachments never happened, Marjorie Taylor Greene has already called for the impeachment of Joe Bidens.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/01/kevin-mccarthy-donald-trump-impeachments-expunged The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos