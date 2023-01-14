Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for brazen tax evasion | Business and Economics News





A New York judge has ordered US President Donald Trump’s eponymous former real estate company to pay a $1.6 million fine after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan handed down the sentence on Friday after jurors last month found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 counts, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

The sentence was the maximum the judge could impose for a scheme in which the presidents’ former executives dodged personal income tax on lavish employee benefits, a symbolic and barely crippling blow to a billion-dollar company. of assets.

Trump himself has not been tried and has denied knowledge of his executives’ tax evasion.

While the fine below the cost of a Trump Tower apartment isn’t large enough to impact operations or the company’s future, the sentencing is a black mark on Republicans’ reputation as as a shrewd businessman as he mounts a campaign to win back the White House.

Neither the former president nor his children, who helped lead and promote the Trump Organization, were in the courtroom for sentencing.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said the fine was a fraction of the Trump Organization’s revenue and the scheme was far-reaching and brazen.

All of these corrupt practices were part of the Trump Organization’s executive compensation package, and it was certainly cheaper than paying those executives higher salaries, he said.

Because the Trump Organization is a corporation, not a person, a fine is the only way a judge can punish the company. The maximum penalty Merchan was able to impose was double the taxes a small group of executives avoided paying on benefits that included rent-free apartments in Trump buildings, luxury cars and private school tuition. .

Besides the company, only one executive has been charged in the case: former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to tax evasion on $1.7 million in restitution. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison.

Trump said the case against his company was part of a politically motivated witch hunt against him by vindictive Democrats. The company’s lawyers have promised to appeal the verdict.

The case involved financial practices and pay deals the company halted when Trump was elected president in 2016.

During his years as the company’s chief money officer, Weisselberg had been given a rent-free apartment in a Trump-branded building in Manhattan overlooking the Hudson River. He and his wife drove company-leased Mercedes-Benz cars, and when his grandchildren went to an exclusive private school, Trump paid for their tuition.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to five months in prison, said at trial the tax evasion was his idea and the Trump family didn’t know what he was doing. [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

A handful of other executives received similar benefits.

When called to testify against the Trump Organization, Weisselberg said he did not pay taxes on this compensation and that he and a vice president of the company conspired to hide the benefits by asking company to issue falsified tax forms.

Weisselberg also tried to take responsibility on the witness stand, saying no one in the Trump family knew what he was doing. He choked up, telling jurors: It was my personal greed that led to this.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization repeated the mantra, Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg, saying he had gone rogue and betrayed the company’s trust.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass disputed that claim in closing argument, showing jurors a lease Trump himself signed for Weisselberg’s apartment.

Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion, Steinglass argued.

A jury found the company guilty of tax evasion on December 6.

The company’s fine will be barely a dent in the bottom line of a company with a global portfolio of golf courses, hotels and development contracts. He could face more problems outside of court due to reputational damage, such as difficulty finding new deals and business partners.

Convicting and condemning the Trump organizations does not end Trump’s battle with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who took office a year ago. Bragg said a related investigation into Trump that began under his predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr is active and ongoing with a newly hired prosecutor leading the prosecution.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they deceived banks and others about the value of their many assets, a practice she called l art of theft, a reference to Trump’s book, The Art. of the Agreement.

James, a Democrat, is asking a court to bar Trump and his three eldest children from running a New York-based business and is seeking to fine them at least $250 million. A judge has set a trial date for October. As a preliminary measure, he has appointed a monitor for the company while the case is pending.

Trump faces several other legal challenges as he seeks to win the 2024 presidential election.

A special grand jury in Atlanta has investigated whether Trump and his allies committed crimes while trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Last month, a House committee voted to refer to the Justice Department Trump’s role in sparking a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The FBI is also investigating Trump’s storage of classified documents .

