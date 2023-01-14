Turkish President takes part in vote for Anadolu Agency’s Photos of the Year





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in Anadolu Agency’s Photos of the Year competition, voting for his picks in the news, sports and environment, and life categories. After being briefed by Anadolu Agency Director General Serdar Karagoz on the photos, Erdogan voted for Sergen Sezgin’s photo titled “TOGG’s first ride” in the news category, featuring the first electric car produced in Turkey. In the environment and life category, the president voted for the photo entitled “saving life” taken by Orhan Cicek, which shows a turtle drinking water after being rescued from forest fires in Mugla province in the Turkish Aegean Sea. In the sports category, Erdogan voted for Salih Zeki Fazlioglu’s photo titled ‘Sajdah de Shukr’, in which Moroccan footballers offer a prostration of gratitude after beating Spain to qualify for the FIFA Cup quarter-finals. world football 2022 in Qatar. The photos of the year will be chosen from the 85 most impressive photos taken by Anadolu Agency photojournalists and reporters on various topics. Images that have defined 2022 include war, politics, sports and current events that have had a significant effect on Turkey and the world, and are frequently used in major international media. This year, environment and life has been added as the third category in the annual vote as a new initiative of Anadolu Agency in recent years to increase environmental awareness. The annual vote for the Photo of the Year contest, first organized by Anadolu Agency in 2012, is attended by Erdogan, as well as ministers, lawmakers, bureaucrats, athletes and artists. A total of 312,136 people voted in 2021. Voting will continue on photooftheyear.aa.com.tr until 5:00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Monday. *Written by Seda Sevencan

