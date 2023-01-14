Prime Minister Modi pushes for ‘fair’ globalization and UNSC reforms





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for globalization that brings well-being and prosperity to humanity as a whole and said India will establish a Global South Center that will undertake research on development solutions from countries that can be extended and implemented in other members of the world. south. Speaking on the second day of the ‘Voice of the South Summit’, Prime Minister Modi said, “We appreciate the principle of globalization. However, developing countries want a globalization that does not create a climate crisis or a debt crisis, that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains. Prime Minister Modi said the world needed reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and developing countries were concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape. “These geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on our development priorities. To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of major international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions. These reforms should aim to give voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century,” he said. “We all agree on the importance of South-South cooperation and collectively shaping the global agenda. In the field of health, we share the emphasis on the promotion of traditional medicine, developing regional healthcare hubs and improving the mobility of healthcare professionals,” Prime Minister Modi said. said. “We will launch a Global South Science and Technology initiative to share our expertise with other developing countries. I would like to announce a new project Aarogya Maitri. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also suggested a Global Forum of Young Southern Diplomats that will help connect young officers to foreign ministries. “India will also institute Global South Scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India,” he said. The Prime Minister further said that the last three years have been difficult, especially for developing countries, given the Covid pandemic, rising fuel, fertilizer and food grain prices and geopolitical tensions. that have had an impact on development efforts. He thanked the countries that took part in the global summit and said that over the past two days, 120 developing countries took part in the summit, making it the largest virtual gathering ever from the South. Angola and India share a long-standing relationship of friendship, solidarity and mutual support in international affairs. Both are important voices of the Global South. Angola welcomes Prime Minister Modi’s initiative to bring together countries of the Global South: Angolan Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/nT8JmGTJeL — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023 I congratulate India on its presidency of the G20. The subject is “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. It shows the role of the developing world in shaping the global agenda. Happy that the Voice of Global South summit is the first step to discuss issues on the global agenda: Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/SGjVneXLgs — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023 “It was really a useful exchange of views and ideas. It reflected the common aspirations of countries in the South. It is clear that on several important issues facing the world, developing countries have similar perspectives,” said he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/voice-of-global-south-summit-pm-modi-calls-for-human-centric-globalisation-reforms-at-unsc-1575588 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos