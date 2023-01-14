Turkey summons Swedish envoy for protests against Erdogan





The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom to protest “terrorist propaganda” against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The ministry shared Turkey’s reaction to anti-Erdogan protests staged by supporters of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Wednesday. , reported the semi-official Anadolu Agency citing anonymous diplomatic testimony. according to sources, Xinhua news agency reported. The ambassador was informed that Ankara condemns and protests against “this heinous act” and demands that such acts are not allowed, according to the report. Ankara stressed that it expected Sweden to meet its commitments, he added. A group of protesters hung a puppet likened to Erdogan by its feet and shared its video footage on PKK-affiliated social media, according to the agency. Sweden, along with Finland, has applied to join NATO in mid-May 2022. But NATO member Turkey opposed offers from the two Nordic countries, citing their ties to the PKK and the YPG, which is considered by Ankara to be the Syrian. branch of the PKK. On June 28, 2022, Turkey, Sweden and Finland reached a memorandum of understanding before Ankara lifted its veto ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid. In the MoU, Finland and Sweden pledged to support Turkey’s fight against terrorism, agreeing to respond promptly and thoroughly to Ankara’s “pending deportation or extradition requests from persons suspected of terrorism”. Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify the Nordic countries’ NATO bids, citing they have failed to meet Turkey’s demands to extradite anti-Turkish ‘terrorists’, including PKK members and YPGs. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. (This article was published via a syndicated feed)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hindupost.in/world/turkey-summons-swedish-envoy-over-protests-against-erdogan/

