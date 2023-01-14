PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a tent city with luxurious cottages on the bank of the Varanasi River





You can now live inside a luxurious tent on the banks of the holy Ganges and soak up the gentle breeze of the river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the magnificent tent city of Varanasi via video conference. It will remain open to tourists from October to June each year. Tent City in Varanasi: All You Need to Know The Tent City has been one of the most ambitious projects in the country’s tourism sector to allow travelers to experience Varanasi’s rich culture, soak up spirituality and bring home traditional products. In addition, the tents are equipped with world-class amenities. The Tent City Varanasi is rightly called “spiritual luxury”. Varanasi attracts many pilgrims from all over the world every year. This new initiative has the potential to give a massive boost to tourism in the region. Also Read:Kamiya Jani Visits Colorful Rann Utsav 2023 in India’s Largest Salt Desert; Here is everything in store Reservations to the destination are open now The Tent City will be open from October to June. For the remaining three months, the tents will be taken down due to rising water levels in the river. So, except for the monsoon season, tourists can visit the tent city at any time of the year. Boats from different ghats of Varanasi will take tourists to the tent city. The good news is that Tent City is already accepting reservations. Travelers can book packages to the destination by visiting the tent city official website or by calling +91 81500 81500. Also read: This Meetha Paan from Varanasi is named after Shah Rukh Khan and costs 35 This is the most aesthetic way to experience Ganga Darshan in Varanasi. Already booking your tickets? Cover image courtesy: www.tentcityvaranasi.com

