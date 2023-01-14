If you party you can beat PDIP





Suara.com – Social media activist and political observer Jhon Sitorus believes that if President Joko Widodo or Jokowi creates a party, they can compete with PDI Perjuangan. It was stated that Jhohn Sitorus via his Twitter account on Saturday (1/14/2023). “If Jokowi founded a party, even the PDIP would not be his match”, writes Jean Sitorus. According to Jhon Sitorus, Jokowi is the first person in history to be supported by spontaneous masses without party command, namely volunteers. Read also :

Labor Party chairman Said Iqbal calls Jokowi stupid: Perppu Ciptaker, modern slavery Resident Joko Widodo greets volunteers during the United Archipelago Movement: One Command for Indonesia event at Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta on Saturday (26/11/2022). [ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar/nym]. “They are [relawan] born from the heart and the same goal, namely to fight for the child of the people”, he added. Additionally, Jhon Sitorus said that Jokowi is not just a PDIP product. He claimed that Jokowi became the riding hall of PDIP because before Jokowi’s appointment in 2014, PDIP was sinking. “Jokowi has a power that no one in the PDIP, not even Megawati or Puan, has, namely the trust of the people. But above all, Jokowi remains humble, knows how to position himself as a cadre. the dictions of the lenient speeches” writes Jean Sitorus. “Mega can talk, it’s thanks to me. But smart people judge everything because of the real work of the executives”, he added. Jhon Sitorus’ tweet immediately invited various responses from netizens. Read also :

His father wants to be hit by Internet users, Gibran’s response is classy “The real battle is one to prevent non-Pancasila ideology from creeping into power, two to stem an opportunistic president, three to continue development that is already on track,” user comments.

