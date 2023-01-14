Boris Johnsons Partygate testimony to be broadcast in full on live TV | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s loyal group of supporters continue to believe he is the only politician with the box office appeal to reverse the fortunes of Tory parties. Before he has any chance of planning a comeback, however, he’ll have to endure another box office encounter that represents his biggest hurdle.

In what will be a high-stakes spectacle, major broadcasters plan to air the full testimony of former prime ministers before parliament’s privileges committee, which is examining whether he misled MPs about which parties are breaking the law. law during the Covid pandemic.

So much sensitive evidence was submitted to the investigation that the Observer was said to be kept in a vault. Only those with proper passes and reasons for access are allowed in and out. A source said some of the claims about the parties were decidedly bizarre and more information would come to light.

Meanwhile, Johnsons has been eagerly awaiting the appearance, which may be one of the few public hearings to take place later than originally scheduled due to the amount of material the committee has received. He is now expected to appear in front of cameras next month. This will be broadcast live on the parliaments televised wire, and Sky News has reportedly already decided to show its entire evidence session.

The stakes have been raised in recent weeks as Johnson has broken cover with a series of speeches and appearances, some designed to keep his supporters by his side and others to cash in on a process he has described since leaving. to friends like putting hay in the attic before he can embark on a comeback.

Last week he recorded a million dollar donation to his office from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based British businessman who previously donated millions of pounds to the Nigel Farages Brexit party. He and his family are also supported by the billionaire Bamford family, who provided Johnson with two homes said to cost 10,000 each for the month.

Boris Johnson during a virtual pandemic press conference in January 2021. Photo: Justin Tallis/AP

The events that took place in Whitehall during the pandemic are already discussed ahead of the Privileges Committee review. Last week, Johnson was accused of joking at a going away party during lockdown that it was the furthest society party in the UK at the moment. He repeatedly told MPs he was unaware the gatherings were breaking the Covid laws in place at the time.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny the comment, but said the then prime minister worked constantly to ensure the government was doing all it could to save lives and protect resources. subsistence during the pandemic.

Whatever happens during Johnson’s live questioning during the investigation, some MPs believe there is also a serious problem for Rishi Sunak regarding the parties’ investigation. MPs will have to vote on any sanctions against Johnson recommended by the cross-party committee. Although it was likely to be a free vote and not whipped, some MPs said that in reality the Tories would seek advice on how they should vote.

A Labor MP predicted the event would end up being a win-win for Keir Starmer. Let’s say the committee decides the House was misled and Johnson is either obligated to apologize to the House or suspended, they said. The government needs to table a motion on this. Will they whip people into supporting him, or vote against a Labor amendment designed to increase the penalty against him? They will be terrified of what to do. If he doesn’t defend Johnson, Johnson could try to bring down Sunak. If he defends it, voters will take a dim view.

If Johnson were to navigate the privileges inquiry and retain his support within the Conservative Party, some MPs believe he could try to switch seats as his current constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is a winnable target for the Labour Party.

One of his options is to get a seat from one of the supporters he placed in the House of Lords. They include Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, who both have safe Conservative seats. Their elevation to the Lords would have been delayed until closer to the election, to avoid a difficult by-election for the government.