



Chinese authorities have reported nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals across the country since the end of strict pandemic restrictions in December, following criticism from groups such as the World Health Organization for having under -represented the severity of his outbreak. Jiao Yahui, director of the medical affairs department of China’s National Health Commission, said there were a total of 59,938 deaths related to Covid-19 infections in Chinese hospitals between December 8 and December 12. January, according to state media Saturday. Due to the relatively large amount of data and information, to reflect the mortality situation [for Covid-19] in China in a scientific, objective and realistic way…we organized experts to do a systematic analysis of death cases, which took a long time, Jiao said. The release of a total of Covid-related deaths in hospitals does not provide full mortality figures for the disease, after health officials narrowed the definition of Covid deaths and cases. Beijing had reported limited death data since Dec. 7, when Chinese authorities announced major relaxations of President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid pandemic policy, which had slowed economic growth. The policy, which involved locking down several of China’s biggest cities for months under strict quarantine, began to unravel last year as authorities struggled to contain more transmissible variants. The tough restrictions also sparked a nationwide wave of protests in November. Prior to the overthrow, Xi had called Covid-19 an evil virus that could only be defeated in all-out people’s war. Criticism of China’s mortality statistics had intensified in the weeks following the sudden change in policy, with only a few thousand Covid-related deaths reported in early January despite expert projections of up to 1 million deaths over the course of of the current wave. Last week, in its strongest criticism of China’s pandemic policies to date, the WHO said it believed the statistics released so far underrepresented the true impact of the disease in terms of health. hospital admissions, in terms of intensive care units. [intensive care unit] admissions, especially in terms of deaths. Recommended Internal Chinese government estimates indicated that around 250 million people, or about a fifth of China’s population, may have been infected by the end of December. Official figures released by Chinas NHC on Saturday showed around 5,500 deaths from respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 infections, and another 54,400 deaths from infection combined with underlying health conditions. The average age of death was just over 80, with more than 90% of those who died being 65 or older.

