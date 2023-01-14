Turkey offers $500,000 to anyone providing information to catch ‘terrorist’ Kanter





Enes Libertyas Kanter has called himself since becoming a US citizen in November 2021, played his last NBA game on February 8 last year, but remained in the spotlight for non-sporting reasons, mostly related to political commentary. Now the 2.08m, 30-year-old center is back in the news and surprisingly, as The Turkish Minute reports, the Turkish government has offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who provides information that will help to capture it. The player was called a terrorist by the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğangovernment for years. After the 2016 coup attempt, Freedom was considered one of the driving forces, as he is a follower of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, one of the leaders of the revolt. Several members of Freedomincluding his father, were even imprisoned and he called Erdogan “them Hitler of the 21st century” and often calls him a “dictator” and a “maniac”. The player had his passport revoked in 2017 and two years later the Turkish government made an international request for his arrest as he was branded a terrorist. That same year, Kanter refused to travel to London for a game with the Knicks, as he was convinced there would be an attempt to kill him in an attack or by poisoning him. Involved in political causes Over 11 seasons, Freedom played 748 NBA games for a number of fans. Even as a player, he showed his involvement in political causes and not always linked to his native Turkey. He strongly criticized Nike and james lebron for having relations with China, because he considers that human rights are violated there, and for his inaction in the face of the crackdown in Hong Kong after the demonstrations to demand the withdrawal of the extradition bill to China , he asked the International Olympic Committee not to organize the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing… The center has his residence in Washington and lives protected by the police and the FBI. His chances of returning to play in the NBA are slim and he is convinced that it is due to a veto because of his criticisms and because he is an uncomfortable player for the league to have as a result.

