National products to be prioritized in the development of Nusantara: govt





Balikpapan, East Kalimantan (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing has stressed that the use of domestically produced and certified at national component level (TKDN) products will be prioritized in the development of the new capital, Nusantara . “For the development of the new capital, the requirement to use TKDN (products) has been included in the bidding process of the project; therefore, it is automatically written into the project contracts,” said Danis Hidayat Sumadilaga, head of the ministry’s new capital development task force. said here Saturday. Contractors undertaking projects in the new capital are required to use domestically produced products whose components can be produced domestically, he added. “While it is possible to use materials produced in the country, it is contractually required to use the products produced in the country,” the official said. The task force continues to push for the use of locally made products in the development of the new capital, as directed by President Joko Widodo to do so, he added. “Our obligation in aspects relevant to the use of nationally manufactured component-level certified products should be regulated in project contracts,” Sumadilaga said. Earlier, the Ministry’s Building Services Development Institution (LPJK) said that the optimization of TKDN certified products in the development of Nusantara town will open up new jobs for people. LPJK’s V coordinator, Manlian Ronald A. Simanjuntak, said TKDN products need to be upgraded to 70-80% domestic component level. In the material aspect, all stakeholders must ensure the use of local materials, and if constraints dictate the use of foreign-made materials, they must be processed by Indonesian-made machinery in Indonesian factories, a- he added. Meanwhile, construction companies, applicators, material producers and service providers must also ensure that their human resource needs are met by Indonesians to raise the level of TKDN, Simanjuntak said. Related News: State employees in new capital Nusantara to live in apartments

