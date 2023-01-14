Commentary on Boris Johnson: The Tories’ apparent savior

Former and current prime ministers: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during talks in the House of Commons in July 2020. Photo: Keystone

Maybe he just plays games. Maybe he’s more interested in the hype than a comeback. You never know with Boris Johnson. There is no doubt, however, that just over four months after he left 10 Downing Street, there is now serious speculation that if he could come back to power. And he himself gives more and more signals that go in this direction.

There is also no doubt that he would like revenge for being expelled. He has always insisted that the electorate at large called him to office in 2019 and that he remains a darling of the party base to this day. It is difficult to say whether he would gain the upper hand in an internal party power struggle with his successor Rishi Sunak. Many stand in the way. And many conservatives think it crazy to want to restore to the highest office someone who did so much damage in his time.

Above all, Rishi Sunak is deeply suspicious of party rights. When it comes to Brexit, Brexit hardliners feel betrayed.

The renewed interest in Johnson, however, highlights the weakness of the current incumbent. Above all, Sunak is deeply suspicious of his party rights. When it comes to Brexit, Brexit hardliners smell betrayal. Regarding the current wave of strikes, the Prime Minister has been accused of disorientation. Overall, Sunak impresses his compatriots little. Long years of exits that have undermined the efficiency of public services are weighing on the Conservatives.

Labor is clearly ahead in all the polls. No wonder some Tories are dreaming of 2019 again and expecting another salute from Boris Johnson, then winner of the lower house election. Only: In 2019 there was a special historical constellation. It was the year of golden Brexit promises and widespread unease with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Meanwhile, Labor has risen to its feet as Johnson’s no-deal Brexit has disastrous consequences. But that won’t stop BoJo from reinventing himself. And to compete again if you let it.

troubles in British politics

You found an error ? Report now.