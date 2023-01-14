Politics
Commentary on Boris Johnson: The Tories’ apparent savior
Maybe he just plays games. Maybe he’s more interested in the hype than a comeback. You never know with Boris Johnson. There is no doubt, however, that just over four months after he left 10 Downing Street, there is now serious speculation that if he could come back to power. And he himself gives more and more signals that go in this direction.
There is also no doubt that he would like revenge for being expelled. He has always insisted that the electorate at large called him to office in 2019 and that he remains a darling of the party base to this day. It is difficult to say whether he would gain the upper hand in an internal party power struggle with his successor Rishi Sunak. Many stand in the way. And many conservatives think it crazy to want to restore to the highest office someone who did so much damage in his time.
Above all, Rishi Sunak is deeply suspicious of party rights. When it comes to Brexit, Brexit hardliners feel betrayed.
The renewed interest in Johnson, however, highlights the weakness of the current incumbent. Above all, Sunak is deeply suspicious of his party rights. When it comes to Brexit, Brexit hardliners smell betrayal. Regarding the current wave of strikes, the Prime Minister has been accused of disorientation. Overall, Sunak impresses his compatriots little. Long years of exits that have undermined the efficiency of public services are weighing on the Conservatives.
Labor is clearly ahead in all the polls. No wonder some Tories are dreaming of 2019 again and expecting another salute from Boris Johnson, then winner of the lower house election. Only: In 2019 there was a special historical constellation. It was the year of golden Brexit promises and widespread unease with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Meanwhile, Labor has risen to its feet as Johnson’s no-deal Brexit has disastrous consequences. But that won’t stop BoJo from reinventing himself. And to compete again if you let it.
You found an error ?Report now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/der-scheinbare-retter-der-tories-895923893419
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Commentary on Boris Johnson: The Tories’ apparent savior
- ‘RRR is not a Bollywood movie’: Director Ace SS Rajamouli’s big remark after the film’s screening in the US
- No. 11 USC Men’s Volleyball takes 3-0 sweep over Lions in Long Beach
- Colonel Eric Felt Says Commercial Space Platforms Are Key to Maintaining U.S. Technological Superiority
- Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis co-chair Green Carpet Fashion Awards – The Hollywood Reporter
- The largest in Indonesia, the GBK Indoor Multifunction Stadium can accommodate 16,253 spectators
- Brit Awards: No women nominated for Artist of the Year
- How ‘Happy Days’ Led Tom Hanks to Star in ‘Splash’
- Thanks to artificial intelligence, the democratization of financial services is coming
- Chinese official calls Putin ‘crazy’, Beijing still backs Russia
- Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula qualify for the World Table Tennis Championship
- How fast fashion and social media are fueling a high-consumption, low-quality world
The Tories’ apparent savior
The dazzling former prime minister remains the darling of the conservative base, in part because of the weakness of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Peter Nonnenmacher from London