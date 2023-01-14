Mamata Banerjee can be India’s next Narendra Modi, says Amartya Sen





Amartya Sen said: DMK is an important party, Banerjees TMC is certainly important and Samajwadi party has a certain reputation. New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be India’s next Prime Minister according to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. He further added that the regional parties would hold the key if the ruling BJP were to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While giving an interview to PTI, he said: It’s not that she doesn’t have the ability to do it. She clearly has the ability. On the other hand, it is not yet established that Mamata can draw the forces of public dismay against the BJP in an integrated manner to enable it to have the leadership needed to end the factionalism in India. He accused the BJP of reducing the understanding of India to Hindu India. The BJP has reduced the understanding of India as a Hindu India and a Hindi-speaking India in such a strong way that it would be sad if there was no alternative to the BJP in the country today, said Amartya Sen. Also read: Am I allowed to knock: DMK leaders threaten TN governor amidst Tamil Nadu VS Thamizhagam Row He also added that if the party is powerful enough, it has a a lot of weakness also. Sen said regional parties will have a very important role to play. He said, DMK is an important party, Banerjees TMC is certainly important, and Samajwadi Party has a certain reputation, but I don’t know if it could be extended. But, I don’t know enough to be able to rule out the anti-BJP parties together. Amartya Sen thinks the Congress is weakened, but it is the only party that can provide All-India-Vision. These remarks by Amartya Sen come as the next legislative elections are almost 15 months away. Including BJP-led Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and Congress-led Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, a total of nine states will undergo elections. Dear readers,

