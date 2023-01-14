A new Turkish ground offensive in Syria is possible at any time: Ankara





A new Turkish ground offensive in Syria is possible at any time, a senior official of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, despite a Moscow-brokered rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara. The Kremlin is trying to end more than a decade of hostility between neighbors that began when Turkey supported opposition efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war. Turkey has since also launched a series of incursions into northern Syria, most targeting Kurdish forces it considers terrorists. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said Russian pressure for peace did not mean Turkey was giving up the option of launching a new campaign that Ankara had been warning for months. A ground operation is possible at any time, depending on the level of threats we receive, Kalin told reporters. Turkey never targets the Syrian state or Syrian civilians. His comments came two days after al-Assad said future talks with Ankara should aim to end Turkey’s occupation of parts of Syria. Turkey has military bases in northern Syria and also supports some local militias fighting the regime. Erdogan, who branded al-Assad a terrorist in 2017, has opened up to the idea of ​​meeting the Syrian leader ahead of Turkey’s general elections, now due in May. Syrian and Turkish defense chiefs held their first meeting since 2011 in Moscow in late December. Kalin said the two sides will hold a series of meetings in preparation for a possible presidential summit. He said a proposed meeting between foreign ministers, to be held in Moscow, could take place in mid-February. Kalin said this meeting could be preceded by another round of talks between defense ministers. Read more: Erdogan’s aide says time is running out to ratify Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids US opposes brutal rehabilitation of Assad in Syria after Turkey thaws Turkey ready to press for local ceasefires and localized de-escalations in Ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/01/14/New-Turkish-ground-offensive-in-Syria-possible-any-time-Ankara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos