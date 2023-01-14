China reports 60,000 Covid deaths in just over a month as virus spins out of control | Science | News





China has reported nearly 60,000 COVID-19-related deaths since early December as the virus spins out of control. Infections have been on the rise in the People’s Republic since the country lifted its strict ‘Zero Covid’ policy in the face of mounting public backlash on December 7 last year. Last week, however, China officially suggested there had been only 37 deaths – out of a population of 1.4 billion – since December, after redefining its criteria for recording Covid deaths so that only those who died of respiratory failure would be counted.

Newly released figures reveal that a whopping 59,938 people – with an average age of 80.3 – died from coronavirus in Chinese hospitals between December 8 and January 12. Of these, 5,503 are thought to have been caused by respiratory failure following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The remaining 54,435 deaths, meanwhile, have been attributed by authorities to a combination of Covid and other illnesses. Beijing has claimed COVID-19 cases and emergency hospitalizations in China have now peaked and are declining.

Director-General of the Medical Administration Office of the National Health Commission, Dr. Yahui Jiao, told a press conference that “the number of visitors to fever clinics is generally on the decline after peaking both in cities and rural areas”. She went on to add that the overall ratio of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is also steadily declining. Officials, however, have previously expressed concern that a new wave of the virus could hit China’s rural interior late next week, as millions prepare to return to their hometowns to celebrate. the week-long holiday around the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 21 this year. In fact, on January 2, Dr Jiao herself told state broadcaster China Central Television that the surge in cases in rural areas following the celebrations should pose a “tremendous challenge”. READ MORE: Regarding Covid strain ‘Kraken’ threatens to infect Britain

The recent announcement follows renewed calls from the World Health Organization (WHO) for China to share more data on its outbreak. The United Nations health agency contrasted Beijing’s approach with that of Washington DC’s “radical transparency” as the United States battles the new Omicron subvariant, X.BB.15. On Wednesday, WHO emergency director Michael Ryan said the agency “still believes deaths are grossly underreported in China.” He added: ‘We still do not have adequate information to carry out a full risk assessment. “Doctors in the public health system should be encouraged to report these cases, not discouraged.”

Beijing’s recent attitude has, in large part, encouraged many Western countries to introduce travel restrictions for passengers from China. The British government has announced that travelers from China will need to present a negative test result to their airline before flying. On landing, a subset of passengers will also be tested for Covid on arrival. However, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said those who test positive will not be required to enter quarantine. Instead, he explained in an interview with LBC, “China’s arrivals policy is mainly about collecting information that the Chinese government [is] do not share with the international community.

