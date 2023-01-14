UN welcomes Jokowi’s acknowledgment of 12 serious human rights violations





Jakarta – The United Nations (PBB) in Geneva welcomed the recognition of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the existence of 12 gross violations of human rights the past that happened in Indonesia. The United Nations sees this recognition as an encouraging step towards justice for the victims. “We welcome that President Joko Widodo has expressed his regret for 12 incidents of gross human rights violations, including the anti-communist crackdown of 1965-1966, the shooting of demonstrators in 1982-1985, the enforced disappearances of 1997 and 1998 and the Wamena Incident in Papua in 2003,” spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell, said through her statement which was uploaded to Twitter @UNGeneva as on saw him, Saturday (1/14/2023). “The president’s gesture is an encouraging step on the long road to justice for the victims and their new lives,” he continued. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Lizz Throssell urged the Indonesian government to take concrete action so that similar incidents do not happen again in the future. He believed that a comprehensive judicial process could break the impunity of the perpetrators and restore and strengthen Indonesian democracy. “We urge the Indonesian government to build on this momentum with concrete steps to advance meaningful, inclusive and participatory transitional justice processes, ensure justice for truth, reparation and non-recurrence for victims and affected communities, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence,” he said. “A comprehensive transitional justice process will help break the decades-long cycle of impunity, advance national recovery and strengthen Indonesian democracy,” he added. Jokowi admits 12 incidents of serious human rights violations Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had acknowledged that there had been a series of serious human rights violations that had occurred in the country in the past. In total, there were 12 incidents of human rights abuses that Jokowi alluded to. “I have carefully read the team for the non-judicial settlement of gross violations of human rights,” Jokowi said at a press conference, which was viewed on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel, on Wednesday ( 1/11/2023). Jokowi said he regretted the incident. He expressed his regrets as head of state. “With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in various incidents and I deeply regret that these incidents gross human rights violations have occurred,” he said. Here is a list of past human rights abuses that Jokowi has admitted to: -Events 1965-1966

-Mysterious shootings 1982-1985

-The Talangsari Lampung incident in 1989

-Rumoh Geudong incident and the Sattis Post in Aceh 1998

-Involuntary disappearances of persons 1997-1998

– The riots of May 1998

– Trisakti Semanggi 1 & 2 events 1998-1999

-The witchcraft shaman murder of 1998-1999

– The KAA intersection incident in Aceh 1999

-The Wasior Incident in Papua 2001-2002

-The incident of Wamena Papua in 2003

-2003 Jambo Keupok Aceh Incident (dek/idh)

