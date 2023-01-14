Xi faces a reckoning | Philstar.com

The persistence of the COVID epidemic in China remains a mystery to many people, including me. The latest news seems to be that the medical system in China is overwhelmed by a wave of COVID patients. There is now news that an even bigger wave could be coming. While the Chinese government only admits a few hundred or thousand deaths from the pandemic, it is estimated that deaths could reach between one million and one and a half million.

For those who haven’t been following the news, Xi Jinping’s government has adopted a zero-COVID policy to fight the pandemic. No other country has publicly admitted such an impossible goal. Even past epidemics like influenza and pneumonia that were successfully fought did not reach the zero epidemic goal. Xi Jinping seems to have believed that the authoritarian method of complete lockdowns would achieve this zero COVID goal.

At first, the Chinese people seem to have accepted this drastic method. For example, the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai have tolerated the program of several months of severe confinements throughout the metropolis. However, towards the beginning of last year, it was becoming apparent that after two years the national lockdown program was not achieving its zero COVID goal. The result was that a large portion of the Chinese public grew tired of the controls that no longer seemed to work. The economy was also becoming dangerously disrupted as the virulence of the Omicron variant began to spread.

The protests began with simple complaints from the population, which was in itself unusual for a heavily controlled society. These protests quickly turned into street demonstrations to the point of calling for the resignation of Xi Jinping. These protests became widespread when it became clear that the authoritarian method was not working and the government was seen as losing control of the COVID pandemic.

The Communist Party has attempted to portray its total lockdown program as the successful model of authoritarianism as the ideal way to resolve any crisis. Perhaps that’s why it took them so long to overhaul their anti-COVID program, as that would be to admit that the Western approach of working with public consent has been more effective than the hardline method. that Xi Jinping imposed on his nation.

It is because of the Communist Party’s public information policy and total restriction of press freedom that the failure of the total lockdown has been covered up for so long.

Xi and his Communist Party have attempted to emulate Mao Zedong’s old formula of trying to control all aspects of economic and social life in China. In fact, he even attempted to exercise control even over the personal lives of Chinese people.

Most of the current generation of Chinese people at home and abroad have experienced life in a China that has become prosperous, stronger and even a superpower. The Communist Party has been tireless in exploiting this pride in its country.

It must be remembered that Mao used to reject what he called minor concerns and instead focused on giving the masses a homeland that could resist American and Western “imperialists”.

Xi has equated the sacrifices of the authoritarian path to a COVID-free nation in return for what he calls “the long-term interest of the people.” For example, in his end-of-year televised address, he spoke of the “difficult challenges” that had to be faced in the new phase of managing COVID. In the same speech, he spoke of the glories of living in a rising China, then began to praise the Communist Party’s early revolutionaries for enduring hardships before their eventual victory. He again used one of his favorite phrases: “Just as polishing makes jade finer, adversity makes it stronger.”

It is this philosophy of Xi Jinping’s belief that China’s rise is more important than individual suffering in other parts of the world.

In a commentary by The Economist titled “Avoiding a zero-COVID reckoning,” the writer wrote: “Mr Xi’s recklessness about suffering for a great cause is chilling, as the same logic could to justify the cruelest whims of any autocrat. It is also a bet that China’s national rise, its main claim to legitimacy, will continue. This philosophy can still be applied to justify an invasion of Taiwan. or continued territorial expansion along China’s borders.

Public pressure and protests have forced Xi Jinping to relax his zero-COVID policy, but if the COVID surge continues, the government will have to try to explain why its anti-COVID program failed.

Xi Jinping may still face the dire choice of even increasing authoritarianism or reverting to Deng Xiaoping’s more liberal policies.