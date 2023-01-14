Turkey says northern NATO expansion unlikely before June

ISTANBUL (AP) Sweden and Finland are unlikely to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday.

The Nordic states have applied to join the Western military alliance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine , but their membership must be approved by the 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking membership to tougher counterterrorism measures .

It really depends on how quickly they move and the breadth and depth of their action on these issues, said Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman and foreign policy adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What they are telling us is that the new laws will be fully effective and completed by June, but there may be things they can do before that, Kalin said.

Turkey has demanded that Sweden and Finland toughen their laws to curb the activities of supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a group he accuses of attempting a coup in 2016.

In principle, we would like to see them (Sweden and Finland) in NATO, Kalin told foreign journalists in Istanbul. What they’re saying is they need a little more time. We told them that you must fulfill these conditions, which means that they must send a serious message to the PKK.

Ankara recognizes Sweden’s and Finland’s commitment to changing anti-terrorism laws in accordance with an agreement signed between the three countries at the NATO summit last June, he added.

Stockholm is fully committed to implementing the agreement that was signed last year in Madrid, but the country needs another six months to draft new laws that would enable the justice system to implement the new definitions. of terrorism.

The timing of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey could also play a role, Kalin said. The polls are currently scheduled for June 18, but the timing of the pilgrimage to Mecca and a religious holiday could see them brought forward by a month. Any NATO agreement must be ratified by parliament, which is likely to go into recess before the election.

Officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet in Brussels in February, but Kalin warned that incidents such as the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan in Stockholm Wednesday could have a negative impact on the negotiations.

We believe in this process and we want to make progress, but if these incidents continue, it will not look good on them and it will certainly affect the process, it will slow progress, he said.

Kalin also spoke about the war in Ukraine and Turkey’s rapprochement with Syria.

He defended Ankara’s decision not to join Western sanctions against Russia, pointing to the grain deal and prisoner swaps as successes for its brokerage role.

Such localized moments of de-escalation would help end the war. If the goal (of sanctions) was to change Russian behavior and end the war, I don’t think that was achieved, he said.

Referring to talks aimed at normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, Kalin said the first meeting between neighboring defense ministers in late December could be extended, with foreign ministers possibly meeting in February.

We will see how these meetings go, what kind of results they produce and then, depending on that, we will talk about a possible meeting at the president’s level, he said.

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the outbreak of civil war 11 years ago and has lent his support to rebel groups fighting to overthrow Assad. Turkey’s president, however, is under intense pressure at home to return Syrian refugees amid an economic crisis.