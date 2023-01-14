PTI to test Shehbaz Sharif with vote of confidence: Imran Khan





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan confirmed on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be “tested” by a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself faced as prime minister in April last year.

Speaking on a TV broadcast, Khan was asked if it was possible to ask the incumbent prime minister to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

“Absolutely, we will test it,” he said.

Imran said Shehbaz had tested for PTI, so now he should taste his own medicine.

He said the PTI would detail the details of the decision at a party meeting on Sunday and do full planning for not only the confidence vote but also other plans to fully immerse them in a testing situation now.

It is relevant to mention that the MQM-P, a key ally of the ruling coalition, has indicated in recent days that it may leave the federal government over what it describes as broken promises.

MQM-P sources claimed earlier that the party had communicated its ultimatum and would announce its decision at a workers’ congress to be held on Saturday (today).

Imran Khan has proposed that his ally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), merge with him.

The former prime minister shared the proposal during a meeting with reporters at his Zaman Town residence in Lahore on Friday, where he looked rather relaxed and confident after the Punjab chief minister’s successful vote of confidence, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Elahi won the long-awaited vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday night after lawmakers seated on the Treasury benches pledged their confidence in him, with the opposition boycotting the session in protest after he tore up copies of the bill. ‘agenda.

Khan said talks on the two allies’ proposed merger had yet to take place. He praised Moonis Elahi and said he supported the PTI despite pressure from the powerful.

“Moonis is a forward-looking young man and he was able to see the political future of the PTI and was able to convince the former leaders of his party.”

Khan also praised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for resisting threats and other pressure. He said even his own members had a lot of offers, especially women MPs, but they refused and backed their party in the vote of confidence. Khan said fighting with the establishment is madness.

On reconciliation with the military, Khan said it was possible and he was ready to forgive the establishment and move on, whether it was Azam Khan Swati or Shahbaz Gill or other things that have happened since the vote of no confidence against him because he sincerely believes that the army is the most organized institution and has the resources to stop the smuggling of dollars, help crack down on corruption and other things.

Khan recalled the assistance and work of the army during the Covid pandemic, in polio vaccination campaigns and in the fight against locusts.

He also said the military establishment only needed direction from the leadership. Their role can be very positive when they go in the right direction.

When asked by this reporter about whether the military would have more space to interfere in politics if given a bigger role, he said it cannot end overnight. , but leaders must ensure that a direction is set on how to use the military to establish the rule of law.

According to him, only the military can get the country out of the current quagmire if they work with all the political actors.

Khan said the military can establish the rule of law and no institution should be above the law.

He said he was unwilling to sit down with the PDM because they are looters who want an NRO, which basically means they want to be above the law. He said they had no interest in the country as their assets were hidden abroad which is why they could also come under pressure from outside powers.

Speaking of Balochistan and the former FATA, Khan said he believed in political solutions, not military solutions.

Asked about the crackdown on the media during the PTI’s tenure, Khan said he had nothing to do with it. I always took the legal route when I had problems with the media. I have a lot of tolerance for media criticism.

The PTI President was very confident that after the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the PDM would have no choice but to stand in the general elections.

Khan believes the current establishment will not support the government given the economic crisis.

If this government continues until August, Pakistan will be worse than even Sri Lanka. He said that whatever economic growth was achieved during the tenure of the PTI, it was all undone by the PDM in less than a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/01/14/pti-to-put-shehbaz-sharif-to-test-through-trust-vote-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos