Judge dismisses Trump’s attempt to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit





A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims the former president sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room he more than two decades ago.

Carroll filed her lawsuit after the New York Adult Survivors Act was passed, allowing sex abuse accusers to temporarily file complaints that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

In his motion to dismiss the suit, Trump, through his attorneys, claimed the legislation was unconstitutional and violated the Due Process Clause of the New York Constitution.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, wrote in his opinion that Trump’s arguments are without merit.

To suggest that the ASA violates the state’s due process clause because the legislature allegedly failed to describe this injustice to the complete satisfaction of defendants in a particular paragraph of a particular type of legislative document itself. even is a dubious premise is nonsense, Kaplan wrote.

E. Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Manhattan luxury retail store.

Carroll accused the former president in 2019 of raping her in a dressing room at the luxury apartment store in an excerpt from his book published in New York Magazine.

Carroll claims she met Trump at the store between the fall of 1995 and the spring of 1996 and he asked her to help pick out a gift for another woman who was not at the store at the time.

Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his opinion that Trump’s arguments are without merit. Robert Strauss Center for Interns

Trump closed a locker room door, pushed Carroll against a wall and forcefully raped her for several minutes, she claims in the suit.

After going public with the allegation, Trump made a number of public statements about the story, calling it a hoax and a lie.

“While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to defend our client’s constitutionally protected rights,” said Trump attorney Alina Habba. , in a press release.

