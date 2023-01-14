Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth 4,223 crores, says Narasimha Naik





Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), MP, during a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday January 14. | Photo credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and launch several projects at a cost of 4,223 crores during his program to be held on January 19, near Kodekal in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, according to the Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Naik. Mr Naik was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday 14 January. He said Mr Modi would inaugurate 4,400 gates which were developed using the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system by remote control. The new system has been developed the first in the country in the Narayanpur Left Branch Canal (NLBC) irrigation network and Karnataka is the only state that will have this opportunity to develop the new system in the irrigation sector to monitor and controlling micro-irrigation systems, he added. The Prime Minister will lay the first stone of the Jaladhare project under which six taluks and three urban local authorities will benefit from a drinking water installation. Under this project, 167 villages of Hunsagi taluk followed by 132 villages of Shorapur taluk, 142 villages of Shahapur taluk, 68 villages of Wadagera taluk, 139 villages of Yadgir taluk., 62 villages of Gurmitkal taluk and apart, Kakkera, Kembhavi and Hunsagi City will get the facility. The cost of the project is 2,004 crores, Mr. Nayak said. He also said that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) at a cost of 310 crore. Under the project, cities will be developed. Of the 310 crore, Shahapur has 54 crore followed by Shorapur 42 crore, Hunsagi 44 crore, Kakkera 54 crore, Kembhavi 50 crore, Yadgir-52 crore and Gurmital has 18 crore respectively. The MP said he had requested the Prime Minister’s Office to include the program for laying a foundation stone for the installation of freedom fighter King IVRaja Venkatappa Naik outside the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur. However, this has not yet been confirmed, he added, giant pandal No less than 500 acres of land between the villages of Rajan Kollur and Kodekal have been identified for the prime minister’s mammoth scheme. The pandal for the main stage is going to be established on 110 acres of the area according to the protocol. About 300 acres of the space will be used for vehicle parking and the remaining land will be used to form six helipads, Naik explained and added that about three lakh people will participate in the scheme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pm-narendra-modi-will-inaugurate-and-launch-projects-worth-4223-crore-says-narasimha-naik/article66378461.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos