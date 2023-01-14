Imran Khan has just announced the “war” against General Munir, Nawaz Sharif under tension, will return to Pakistan! –PressWire18





Islamabad: PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are considering returning to Pakistan from London after suffering back-to-back political setbacks at the hands of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the past two days. This information was given in a media report. It is already too late to do anything in the party and there is not much to do now, The News reports, as the PML-N was forced to overthrow Imran Khan’s government early on. of last year and to come to power. The decision resulted in an irreparable political cost. Meanwhile, Imran Khan played the last bet by announcing the dissolution of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Imran also started attacking the new army chief, General Munir. At the same time, the PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif is also not working and issues such as deteriorating economic situation and rising prices increase the party’s unpopularity. A senior PMLN official said, “We had thought that our good governance and economic transformation would bring back the popularity of the PMLN, but this is mainly happening due to increasing financial challenges and rising prices. According to an article in The News, party sources believe that the popularity of the PML-N has declined since the ousting of Imran Khan’s government, while the popularity of the PTI continues to rise. It is said that the last two days have been shocking for the PML-N and its senior management. China Uyghurs Pakistan: “Pakistan” got hold of China’s sore throat, the dragon may be furious, Bilawal Bhutto under tension Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi beaten

The way Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi politically outmaneuvered Nawaz and their party’s calculations came as a bitter surprise to the Leaguers. Nawaz and Maryam, who are both in London, were assured that neither Pervaiz Elahi had a majority to win a vote of confidence nor any chance of dissolving the provincial assembly. Much to his dismay, Imran Khan succeeded on both counts. While the PML-N senior leadership in London did not get over the blow of Parvez Elahi’s successful vote of confidence, they suffered another setback the very next day when the latter’s advice to dissolve the Punjab Assembly was been signed.

Maryam Nawaz was already planning to return in mid-February, but after Imran Khan’s moves in Punjab dealt a severe blow to PML-N, London management is reconsidering its plan. Now apart from Maryam, the timing of Nawaz Sharif’s return is also under consideration. According to The News report, in the case of the Punjab election date, it is said that the two may flee to Pakistan in a hurry. Imran Khan’s policies, backed by the failures of the PDM government in Islamabad, have drastically reduced the political space of the PML-N in Punjab, which has been a stronghold of the party for the past decades. Economic crisis in Pakistan: Pakistan will be bankrupt! With Foreign Exchange Reserves Nearly Exhausted, Will UAE Bailout Save a Friend?

“No obstacle to the return of Nawaz Sharif”

The leader of the PML-N said: “It is wrong policy to expect the Shehbaz Sharif government and the second level leadership of the PML-N to make room for the top leadership of London come to popularize the party as before. He said that leadership does not wait for the space created by others, but rather wins the hearts and minds of the people with his charisma and political tact. For this, it is said that the leadership from London will have to come to Pakistan. According to an article in The News, a PML-N source said there was now no obstacle to Nawaz Sharif’s return.

