Angolan President Joe Loureno meets Qin Gang





On January 13, 2023 local time, Angolan President Joo Loureno met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Luanda. Loureno asked Qin Gang to convey his best wishes to President Xi Jinping and expressed his gratitude for President Xi Jinping’s personal attention and support for the development of Angola-China relations. He noted that Angola and China have always enjoyed solidarity and mutual trust, with good cooperation dynamics. Many major historical projects supported by China, including airports, hydroelectric power stations, roads and ports, have progressed smoothly in Angola, playing an indispensable role in post-war reconstruction and the economic and social development of Angola. Angola. Chinese companies have made positive contributions to improving infrastructure and people’s livelihoods in Angola. Angola hopes to further deepen its cooperation with China and welcomes more Chinese investment in Angola. Loureno stressed that Angola and China share similar policies and ideas, and that Angola firmly pursues the one-China policy and will continue to work with China to uphold the principle of non-interference. in domestic affairs and safeguard international fairness and justice. Qin Gang conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to President Loureno. He said that in the 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Angola have always been sincere and friendly to each other and have walked forward hand in hand. Thanks to the joint commitment and strategic guidance of generations of leaders of the two countries, the mutual political trust and traditional friendship between China and Angola have deepened further, with pragmatic cooperation yielding results. successful. Qin Gang noted that President Xi Jinping and President Loureno had exchanged congratulatory messages the day before on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, paving the way for the development of China-Angola relations. China appreciates Angola’s commitment to the one-China principle and its support for China’s legitimate proposal. China will, as always, support Angola in its fight against external interference, independently choosing its development path and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. China stands ready to work with Angola to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and improve pragmatic cooperation, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples. Qin Gang said China appreciates Angola’s active mediation on sensitive regional issues and supports Angola to play a greater role in international and regional affairs. China stands ready to strengthen coordination between the two sides in multilateral affairs, jointly uphold genuine multilateralism, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and work together to build a human community with a shared future. On the same day, Qin Gang held talks with Angolan Foreign Minister Tte Antnio.

