Jokowi reviews JCC Senayan for 2023 ASEAN summit preparations





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the venue readiness for the 2023 ASEAN Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center (CCJ), Jakarta, on Friday (13/1/2023). On this occasion, President Jokowi inspected the area outside the CCM accompanied by a number of ministers. After inspecting the outer area, the former mayor of Solo and his entourage entered the area inside the JCC. There, the president inspected a number of facilities and halls prepared as a meeting place for leaders from the ASEAN region. Read also: Speech at the ASEAN-EU Summit, Jokowi: No Party Can Always Dictate In her statement, Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said the President’s presence at the JCC today was to see the readiness of one of the sites ASEAN Summit 2023. “The President today reviewed JCC’s readiness as one of the places ASEAN Summit 2023“said Retno Marsudi in a press release from the presidential secretariat on Friday. Meanwhile, a number of ministers and officials who accompanied the President’s review were Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, Chief of State Protocol Andy Rachmianto, and Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. As is known, Indonesia has now officially become the ASEAN Chair for the term 2023. This was marked by the handover of the presidency at the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits at the Sokha Hotel Phnom Penh on November 13, 2022. Read also: Foreign Minister: Indonesian President wants to make ASEAN a center of global economic growth Symbolically, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a gavel from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as a sign that Indonesia became the ASEAN Chairmanship. As chairman of ASEAN, Indonesia also has a new task. According to the official ASEAN forum, ASEAN member countries appointed as presidents are required to perform several tasks. First, it is required to lead the ASEAN Summit and related summits, the ASEAN Coordinating Council, the three ASEAN Community Councils, sectoral ministerial bodies and relevant ASEAN senior officials, as well as the Committee of Permanent Representatives, as stated in Article 31 of ASEAN. Charter. The ASEAN President is also required to actively promote and enhance the interests and welfare of ASEAN, including endeavoring to build an ASEAN community through political initiatives, coordination, consensus and cooperation. In addition, the ASEAN Chair should ensure the centrality of ASEAN and guarantee an efficient and timely response to urgent issues or crisis situations affecting ASEAN, including providing his good services and other similar arrangements. Also Read: As ASEAN Chair, Indonesia Will Focus on Peace, Stability and Prosperity in Southeast Asia

