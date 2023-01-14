Pro-pollution Scully to challenge Khan for anti-London Tories



” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?fit=300%2C200&ssl=1″ data-large- file=”https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?fit=500%2C334&ssl=1″ decoding=”async” class=” wp -image-142232 jetpack-lazy-image” src=”https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?resize=299%2C200&ssl=1 ” alt=”” width=”299″ height=”200″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-lazy-srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads /2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?w=500&ssl=1500w, https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?resize= 300%2C200&ssl=1300w, https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg?resize=150%2C100&ssl=1150w” data-lazy- sizes=”(max-width: 299px) 100vw, 299px” data-lazy-src=”https://i0.wp.com/insidecroydon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ULEZ-sign.jpg ?resize=299%2C200&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1″ srcset=”data:image/gif;b ase64,R0lG ODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAAIBRAA7″/> Expansion: ULEZ has helped improve air quality in central London. Conservatives oppose it The London Conservatives, under threat of being wiped out as a political force in the next general election (with the possible exception of Croydon South), are positioning themselves as the pro-car, pro-pollution party in an effort desperate to win votes. That was clear when Jason Perry, the anti-school street mayor of Croydon who bowed to the auto lobby in the local election, added his name to a letter taking turns with other leaders of the conservative board opposing expansion of ULEZ – ultra-low emissions. zone, a measure introduced in an attempt to reduce toxic air in the capital. Now Sutton and Cheam MP Paul Scully has come forward as a possible candidate to challenge Labour’s Sadiq Khan in the 2024 London Mayoral election, offering opposition to ULEZ as almost the only policy on which he must stand. I’m ambitious for London, but not for me, dishonest Scully told the Evening Boris yesterday. It should be noted that the central London evening newspaper is owned by the Russian son of a KGB agent who was made a peer by Boris Johnson when he was destroying the country as Prime Minister. There were no war sanctions in Ukraine applied to Evgeny Lebedev – the ridiculously titled “Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia” – as there were for other Russian oligarchs. The Substandards true colors have been well known for some time. Scully can therefore expect sympathetic coverage from the failing central London paper. “Not ambitious”: Tory Paul Scully Last night they reported that Scully ‘believes Mr Khans expansion of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone to the Greater London border in August, as well as an almost 40% hike in the housing and a 6% rise in metro and bus fares – both of which are due to be confirmed next week will put him at greater risk of defeat”. The background to council tax and tariff increases – because the Conservative government insisted on them – was not mentioned in this blatant campaign on Scully’s behalf. Scully won Sutton and Cheam for the Conservatives from the Liberal Democrats in 2015. He previously ran a consultancy firm based in central Croydon. The Standards summary of Scully’s qualifications to be the Conservative candidate for mayor admit he is not “a big hitter” and has “little recognition among the wider London electorate”, although he may have greater credibility as a candidate than the two previous Conservative candidates. Mayor Khan has already been confirmed as the Labor candidate in 2024, when he will seek a record third term after election victories in 2016 and 2021 when he ousted weak Tory candidates Zac Goldsmith and Shaun Bailey. The Conservative anti-London government has changed the voting system in London elections to a less democratic first-past-the-post system, while also introducing a requirement for voters to produce ID at polling stations, a widely perceived move as deliberately discriminatory. against the poor and Labor voters. The newspaper said of Brexit-backing Scully, “…who was London minister under the terms of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, thinks he can appeal to the vote of the Tory stronghold in the outskirts of London. He added that “he said he was not approached by party leaders and asked to introduce himself.” Like that: As Loading…

About insidecroydon News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and their political times in London’s diverse and most populous borough. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidecroydon.com/2023/01/14/pro-pollution-scully-to-challenge-khan-for-anti-london-tories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos