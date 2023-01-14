Trump claimed that E. Jean Carroll said ‘rape was sexy’ in unsealed deposition





In an October 2022 deposition, Donald Trump claimed that E. Jean Carroll said “rape was sexy”. Trump was misrepresenting Carroll’s comments about why she doesn’t like to use the word rape in a 2019 interview. Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault, is suing him for defamation after he says she was lying. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault, had said ‘rape was sexy’ and ‘indicated she loved it’ when it was filed in her defamation trial in October.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan unsealed part of Trump’s deposition on Friday after his attorneys lost a bid to keep them private.

Carroll, the longtime Elle magazine columnist, is suing Trump for defamation after he said she made up a rape allegation about him to sell her memoir. He denies having had sexual contact with her.

In the October deposition, Trump misrepresented Carroll’s comments about the allegation in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“She actually indicated that she loved it. Okay? She loved it until the commercial break. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, right? She said it was very sexy to be raped,” Trump said.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, then asked the former president, “So, sir, I just want to confirm: This is your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by you. ?”

He replied, “Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I think that’s what happened.”

Trump repeated the claim that Carroll repeatedly described the rape as sexy and suggested that Cooper was in a “panic” over her comments, so he called for a commercial break.

In the 2019 interview, Carroll told Cooper that she didn’t like using the word rape because it “has so many sexual connotations” and that “most people think rape is sexy” and “think about rape.” fantasies”.

By comparison, she said her encounter with the former president “wasn’t sexual. It just hurt.”

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a June 2019 New York Magazine article. She claimed he assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store on Fifth Avenue, amid the 1990s.

Trump strongly refuted the claim and, in response, Carroll sued him for defamation, claiming that his calling her a liar negatively impacted her reputation and career.

During Trump’s often combative deposition, given Oct. 19, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago, the former president called Carroll’s attorney a “political operative” and a “disgrace” and threatened to sue her in court. justice.

