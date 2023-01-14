Turkey pushes for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine

Istanbul (AFP) Turkey said on Saturday it was ready to press for local ceasefires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to “win the war”.

The proposal by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top foreign policy adviser represented the latest effort by NATO member Turkey to use its good relations with Moscow and Kyiv to try to end Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the Second World War.

Turkey hosted the first two rounds of peace talks and helped broker a UN-backed deal restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan also held repeated rounds of telephone consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a bid to find common ground.

Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that the warring parties were unlikely to reach a “comprehensive peace deal” in the coming months.

Russia this week scored its first major military success in six months by pushing its forces into the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

But Kalin said the brutal cost of the fighting could soon cause both sides to reconsider and agree to localized truces in specific parts of the war zone.

“Turkey is ready to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations,” Kalin told reporters.

“Neither side is in a position to win the war militarily, on the ground.”

“Security Guarantees”

Erdogan was able to maintain open access to Putin by refusing to enroll Turkey in the waves of Western sanctions imposed on Russia to punish it for its February invasion.

The Turkish leader also criticized Western powers for supplying Kyiv with increasingly powerful weapons, despite Ankara’s sale of military drones and other military equipment to Ukraine.

Kalin said the war will end when the West – and specifically the United States – begins to treat Russia as a world power that felt threatened by NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe after the war. collapse of the Soviet Union.

“What Russia wants is to be respected as a major player and (to avoid) having NATO in its backyard,” Kalin said.

“Russia is interested in a new international architecture (with some) security guarantees,” he said.

Washington flatly rejected Russia’s demand that NATO withdraw from Eastern Europe and provide further security guarantees in the weeks leading up to the invasion.

NATO campaign stalled

The war only intensified Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and strengthen its military ties with the West.

Kalin rejected the idea that Ukraine could soon join the Western defense alliance.

“Ukraine will not join NATO but it must get enough security guarantees from Russia,” he said.

Putin’s invasion also prompted Sweden and its northern neighbor Finland to abandon decades of military non-alignment and apply to join NATO.

The expansion would push the alliance even closer to the Russian border and could have the opposite effect to that originally intended by Putin.

Their nominations were fast-tracked by the parliaments of 28 of NATO’s 30 member states.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – whose closeness to Putin has created tensions within the European Union – has promised that his parliament will approve nominations when he returns from winter vacation next month.

But Turkey has expressed repeated frustrations over what it sees as Sweden’s failure to live up to commitments it made to Ankara at a historic NATO summit in Madrid in June.

Turkey wants Sweden to crack down on Kurdish groups and extradite suspects it considers “terrorists”.

Sweden has since approved a constitutional amendment that will allow for tougher anti-terrorism laws.

But Kalin said it would take at least until June for Sweden’s parliament to vote on the measures and that Ankara was “not in a position” to act until all the laws come into effect.

