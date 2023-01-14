Jokowi supports the presidential candidate and makes others jealous

Joko Widodo and Muhaimin Iskandar during a meeting at the Palace. Muhaimin is also interested in getting indors from Joko Widodo as presidential and vice-presidential candidate (Photo by Presidential Secretariat)

Krjogja.com – JAKARTA – President Jokowi, in his various speeches, often inserts endorsements for political figures worthy of becoming presidential candidates, directly or indirectly. From Prabowo Subianto to the latest, Yusril Indra Mahendra.

As a result of Jokowi endorsing various personalities, other personalities are envious. Moreover, until now, he has always supported becoming a presidential candidate twice in a row. National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar also wants Jokowi to back him as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate.

So far, Jokowi has three times indicated the presidential candidate’s support for a number of political figures. Some of them are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (through a sign of white hair), General Chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and General Chairman of Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra.

“Yes, the presidential candidate approves, right? Yes, I hope we get approved as well,” Cak Imin said after attending the Ijtima’ Ulama Nusantara event in Central Jakarta. , Friday (1/13).

During the meeting, Cak Imin then responded to the statement by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, who had previously alluded to him when discussing presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

He agreed with Ma’ruf Amin’s victory as vice president in 2019.

“Amen, amen. I hope we are strong, all the strength of the clerics who have proven themselves to win Kyai Ma’ruf at this time, carry the PKB. And we hope that 2024 will repeat the success of 2019” , did he declare.

Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin previously stressed on the same occasion that he was no longer interested in running as a presidential or vice presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections. He said that he was old enough to return to the political contest.

Ma’ruf said the political year 2024 is the turn of the younger generation to continue leading Indonesia. According to him, his political progress was enough to reach the post of Vice President of Indonesia.

“The general chairman of the PKB is also one of the candidates who has not yet received a definite quota, but he is also a candidate for the presidency,” Ma’ruf said.

Jokowi’s support for Prabowo

Jokowi pledged his support to his former rival in the previous two presidential elections, Prabowo Subianto, at an event at Parti Perindo on November 22, 2022.

“I won twice as the mayor of Solo, then I was drawn to Jakarta, the governor won once. Then twice in the presidential election also won. Sorry Mr. Prabowo. It seems that this will be Pak Prabowo’s share after that,” Jokowi said at the Perindo Party’s 8th anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Monday.

After hearing Jokowi’s statement, Prabowo, who was also present at the Perindo party anniversary, immediately stood up and paid his respects. The atmosphere of Perindo’s anniversary event has become noisy.

Ganjar Pranowo Support Signals

Jokowi gave a signal of support to Ganjar Pranowo through the term white-haired leader during a meeting with his volunteers, in Gelora Bung Karno on November 26, 2022. Jokowi again added the special characteristics of a leader that the people must elect. This characteristic is said to be seen in the stature of a person with white hair.

“There are also those who think about people until they are all white haired. There is that,” said Jokowi, who was greeted loudly by Projo volunteers.

Support for Yusril Ihza Mahendra

Jokowi revealed that he would support Yusril provided that the support for the candidacy is 20%. Because they are always supported by the United Nations when they run for mayor and for the presidency.

“The UN task is currently looking for a ‘vehicle’ to be able to meet the 20% application requirement, yes the task is there, as soon as I have a vehicle I will support it” , Jokowi said at the opening of the meeting to coordinate the deliberations of the United Nations Council.