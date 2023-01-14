Politics
Jokowi supports the presidential candidate and makes others jealous
Krjogja.com – JAKARTA – President Jokowi, in his various speeches, often inserts endorsements for political figures worthy of becoming presidential candidates, directly or indirectly. From Prabowo Subianto to the latest, Yusril Indra Mahendra.
As a result of Jokowi endorsing various personalities, other personalities are envious. Moreover, until now, he has always supported becoming a presidential candidate twice in a row. National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar also wants Jokowi to back him as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate.
So far, Jokowi has three times indicated the presidential candidate’s support for a number of political figures. Some of them are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (through a sign of white hair), General Chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and General Chairman of Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra.
“Yes, the presidential candidate approves, right? Yes, I hope we get approved as well,” Cak Imin said after attending the Ijtima’ Ulama Nusantara event in Central Jakarta. , Friday (1/13).
Read also
10 Legendary Gudeg in Jogja for Nostalgia
Locations of the 4 ETLE intersections in Yogya, most infringing road markings
During the meeting, Cak Imin then responded to the statement by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, who had previously alluded to him when discussing presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
He agreed with Ma’ruf Amin’s victory as vice president in 2019.
“Amen, amen. I hope we are strong, all the strength of the clerics who have proven themselves to win Kyai Ma’ruf at this time, carry the PKB. And we hope that 2024 will repeat the success of 2019” , did he declare.
Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin previously stressed on the same occasion that he was no longer interested in running as a presidential or vice presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections. He said that he was old enough to return to the political contest.
Ma’ruf said the political year 2024 is the turn of the younger generation to continue leading Indonesia. According to him, his political progress was enough to reach the post of Vice President of Indonesia.
“The general chairman of the PKB is also one of the candidates who has not yet received a definite quota, but he is also a candidate for the presidency,” Ma’ruf said.
Jokowi’s support for Prabowo
Jokowi pledged his support to his former rival in the previous two presidential elections, Prabowo Subianto, at an event at Parti Perindo on November 22, 2022.
“I won twice as the mayor of Solo, then I was drawn to Jakarta, the governor won once. Then twice in the presidential election also won. Sorry Mr. Prabowo. It seems that this will be Pak Prabowo’s share after that,” Jokowi said at the Perindo Party’s 8th anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Monday.
After hearing Jokowi’s statement, Prabowo, who was also present at the Perindo party anniversary, immediately stood up and paid his respects. The atmosphere of Perindo’s anniversary event has become noisy.
Ganjar Pranowo Support Signals
Jokowi gave a signal of support to Ganjar Pranowo through the term white-haired leader during a meeting with his volunteers, in Gelora Bung Karno on November 26, 2022. Jokowi again added the special characteristics of a leader that the people must elect. This characteristic is said to be seen in the stature of a person with white hair.
“There are also those who think about people until they are all white haired. There is that,” said Jokowi, who was greeted loudly by Projo volunteers.
Support for Yusril Ihza Mahendra
Jokowi revealed that he would support Yusril provided that the support for the candidacy is 20%. Because they are always supported by the United Nations when they run for mayor and for the presidency.
“The UN task is currently looking for a ‘vehicle’ to be able to meet the 20% application requirement, yes the task is there, as soon as I have a vehicle I will support it” , Jokowi said at the opening of the meeting to coordinate the deliberations of the United Nations Council.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.krjogja.com/peristiwa/read/489228/endorse-calon-presiden-oleh-jokowi-bikin-yang-lain-iri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi supports the presidential candidate and makes others jealous
- Stocks just showed a key bull market signal
- Prime Minister Modi to flag Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Vizag on Sunday
- Turkey pushes for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine
- Republicans investigate chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan | Conflict News
- Replaced South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis League matches with cup matches and rescheduled matches
- Vueling Signs Crypto Deal To Explore NFT Tech
- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in Maine overnight
- Trump claimed that E. Jean Carroll said ‘rape was sexy’ in unsealed deposition
- Missouri House of Representatives Dress Code: Stricter requirements passed for female legislators after they were proposed by Rep. Ann Kelley
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- ‘Too bad India is still hosting Hockey World Cup’: surprising remark from Belgian player